How to Fix Welcome to the League Quest Not Finishing

“Welcome to the League” is the early tutorial Quest you need to complete in NBA 2K23 MyCareer mode. But for some reason, after finishing “Handle Your Business” and “Control The Narrative,” you might find that the Quest is still not marked as done. Lots of NBA 2K23 players also seem to report the same issue. Don’t worry; this problem is more of a case of questionable game design than a glitch or bug. Here’s how you can actually fix and finish NBA 2K23 MyCareer “Welcome to the League” Quest.

Fixing “Welcome to the League” Quest in NBA 2K23

As I mentioned before, the “Welcome to the League” Quest is an early main quest in the NBA 2K23 MyCareer mode. With that in mind, it should be easy to complete, and you need to do it to progress your character’s story further anyway. So, what do you actually miss?

If you check the Quest Objective, all you need to do is simply clear the “Handle Your Business” and “Control The Narrative” Subquests. But apparently, the game (or the developer, to be precise) forgot to tell you something for some reason: you have to play 10 games in total to finish the main NBA 2K23 “Welcome to the League” Quest. That means you need to play five more games after “Handle Your Business.” After that, Coach Graves will send you an important message, finish a few more tasks again, then you will be called to the Locker Room. Now at that point, you should finally clear the “Welcome to the League” Quest for real.

In Conclusion…

To conclude, these are the steps you need to do to finish NBA 2K23 “Welcome to the League” Quest:

Complete “Handle Your Business” Quest: Play 5 NBA games, and score 60 points, assists, rebounds, blocks, and steals in total.

Complete “Control The Narrative” Quest: Meet John Luck in the Local News office.

Play 5 more games.

Speak with Coach Graves.

Go to the Locker Room.

Head back to the One City Plaza.

I mean, I’m not the one who enjoys games that are too hand-held-y, but sometimes quest objectives have to be made more clear, especially outside of RPGs. I hope that helps, and stay tuned at The Nerd Stash for more NBA 2K23 guides.

NBA 2K23 is now available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.