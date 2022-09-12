How to fix NBA 2K23 MyCAREER freeze, Palace Intrigue/Courting Calloway bug solved

If you’re facing a frustrating freeze bug in NBA 2K23 MyCAREER, we’ve got potentially good news as one fix has been identified.

Whether the culprit appears to be the Palace Intrigue or Courting Calloway quest, we’ve got a solution if your NBA 2K23 MyCAREER is facing this glitch.

How to fix NBA MyCAREER freeze, can’t play next game

While there are some great things about NBA 2K23 MyCAREER this year with exciting quests like It’s a Cole World, some players are having trouble with a major bug.

We actually experienced this in our own NBA 2K23 MyCAREER save, and it seems to appear when trying to go play your next NBA game causes an all-game freeze.

FROZEN IN PLACE: This is where the bug tends to trigger in MyCAREER

Pressing buttons of any kind doesn’t resolve the freeze, and force closing NBA 2K23 to Reload MyCAREER fresh also doesn’t make an impact.

After trying a few different methods, we’ve stumbled upon one that worked and cleared up our frozen MyCAREER save.

It seems like the issue here is connected to the clothing your MyPLAYER is wearing and the freeze is just before the pre-game fashion walk triggers.

Palace Intrigue or Courting Calloway Quest Bug Solution

This bug has appeared for players while working on the Palace Intrigue and Courting Calloway quests in The City, so it’s not clear which is the culprit.

We spotted a few Inventory items like seen in the image below that have plus signs indicating a brand bonus but are missing the icon, and some connected to earlier quests could have triggered this.

BROKEN ITEMS: The brand glitch seen here could be the culprit

Before trying to play our next NBA game, we removed the following items:

Outdoor Boots (Calloway’s Court – Matt)

Flannel Shirt (Calloway’s Court – Alex)

Black Leather Watch (Left Hand)

Vintage Sunglasses (ALR Outfit)

Hot Dog Hat

We can’t confirm which of these items triggered the issue, but the Calloway’s Court items seem most likely as they had most recently been received.

In any case, if you’re facing this bug while in the midst of the Courting Calloway or Palace Intrigue quests, we suggest taking all of them off after a game restart to see if it resolves the bug.

For us, these removals did keep the game freeze from happening and allow MyCAREER save to continue without issue.

2K will hopefully have an update soon with a more permanent fix, but hopefully this workaround will keep things at bay until then.