How to Find Succinct and Accurate Essays on Literature

Unlike a scholarly book, scholarly Essays on literature are short and are usually published in Journals, Conference proceedings, and Web sites. The articles can be written on various topics. The pieces often explore literary themes and authors.

Books

Choosing the best source of information for a scholarly essay on literature is more challenging than it looks. Although the internet is the newest and fastest-growing information hub in town, you may need help finding the information you need. It is where a specialized guide comes in handy.

For example, the ALR has several peer-reviewed annotated bibliographies devoted to literary works. You can also use Google to do a preliminary search for your subject. You can even look up the author’s name by typing in the title of his most recent work.

The ALR also offers a Bibliography of British literature, which is keyword searchable. It is an excellent source of background information and an impressive citation list.

Journal articles

Whenever you are doing research, you will come across many different types of literature. It can include articles in professional journals and magazines. Industry experts typically write these. They are intended to provide information on trends, products, and news in a particular field.

The most common type of journal article is an original research article. These are detailed studies reporting new work. They usually include an Introduction, Methods, and a Conclusion. They may also have a Discussion or Results.

Another type of scholarly article is a review. A review is a synthesis of a body of literature. It summarizes the existing literature and suggests where future research should focus. It can also mean gaps in knowledge. It can be structured by methodological approach, geography, or time.

Conference Proceedings

During a conference, researchers have the opportunity to present new ideas and concepts, as well as discuss preliminary research findings. These findings may later be published in journals. These publications can be part of a book or a standalone publication.

A conference may be held in a different location each year. If a meeting is hosted at the University of Cincinnati, Library Publishing Services can publish your paper at no cost and with 100% open access. You can also distribute your manuscript to UB students and staff for free. Depending on the length and nature of the work, you may receive a PDF or a full-text online version of the journal.

When locating conference proceedings can be challenging. For example, a conference’s date is often mistaken for the actual publication date. In addition, the publisher’s location may not match the conference venue. Finally, it can make it difficult to determine if the research is ethically approved.

Websites

Whether you're looking for an article on literature, book reviews, or something else scholarly, you'll find a website to suit your needs. Here are some of the most famous literary Web sites on the Web.

The New Inquiry: This is an excellent site for people who like to talk about books. The site mixes literary sensibilities with a bit of political discussion. There are free articles and a paid membership option. You can also get book recommendations from their ever-growing archive.

The Millions: This is a ten-year-old site with a vast library and a steady stream of reviews. The location is less current than we’d like it to be, but it’s a solid source of various resources. The site has many books and periodicals and is an excellent place to look for out-of-print works.

Franz Kafka’s “Before the Law” is not a religious parable.

Franz Kafka’s “Before the Law” is not a religious parable despite its title. Instead, it illustrates a moral attitude and reflects human beings’ futility in the face of paradoxes.

Kafka’s story, published in 1915, is about a man who wants to enter the Law. His main ambition is to meet the mysterious Court face-to-face. But the gatekeeper refuses to let him in. So he attempts to convince the doorkeeper that he can enter later.

The doorkeeper explains that there are many doors that he must open and warns the man that he must make his decision carefully. But the man does not listen. He is convinced that the Law is the answer to his problems. But he is blinded by his instinct for self-preservation.