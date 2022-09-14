How to create special MyPlayer replica builds in NBA 2K23 | All confirmed replica builds

NBA 2K23 pulled off an Easter egg of epic proportions. The addition of Hidden replica builds in the MyPlayer Builder excited the community, to say the least.

These replica builds are unlocked through the MyPlayer Builder and allow you to walk around The City with a real player’s nickname sitting under your own name.

Now, everyone 2K player is trying to unlock their favorite NBA star’s build. To do so, you need to know how replica builds work NBA 2K23.

How to unlock replica builds in NBA 2K23

As the title suggests, replica builds are precisely that: replicas. As a matter of fact, it is your build that is the replica, or a copy of a real NBA player’s build and playstyle.

The magic happens within the borders of the MyPlayer builder. What you need to do is create a build that resembles your NBA star of choice in every way. That includes their height, weight, wingspan, and even jersey number.

The final and most important part is arranging your build’s stats. Numbers can be intimidating, but there’s no room for panic here. Simply check the player’s NBA 2K23 stats that you’re going for and distribute your MyPlayer’s stats accordingly.

Takeovers do not matter for unlocking a special replica build. If you get everything else right, you’ll get what you’re looking for.

All confirmed replica builds in NBA 2K23

Dozens of replica builds have been confirmed by the NBA 2K23 community so far.

Since they are supposed to be an Easter egg, we can’t ever be certain that we’ve discovered them all. Only 2K knows how many replicas there are in NBA 2K23. The only thing we can do is share all the confirmed builds so far.

Stephen Curry – Chef

Penny Hardaway – Lil Penny

Chris Paul – The Point God

Luka Dončić – The Matador

Gilbert Arenas – Agent Zero

Gary Payton – The Glove

Magic Johnson – Magic

De’Aaron Fox – Swipe

Chauncey Billups – Mr. Big Shot

Jerry West – The Logo

Derrick Rose – Pooh

Steve Francis – The Franchise

Richard Hamilton – Rip

Dwyane Wade – The Flash

Kobe Bryant – The Mamba

Michael Jordan – His Airness

Vince Carter – Half Man, Half Amazing

DeMar DeRozan – Deebo

Clyde Drexler – The Glide

Allen Iverson – The Answer

Kawhi Leonard – The Klaw

Shawn Marion – The Matrix

Paul Pierce – The Truth

Dominique Wilkins – Human Highlight Film

Jamal Wilks – Silk

Julius Erving – The Doctor

Dennis Rodman – The Worm

Shawn Kemp – Reign Man

Zion Williamson – Zanos

Kevin Garnett – The Big Ticket

Larry Johnson – Grandmama

Tim Duncan – The Big Fundamental

Nikola Jokić – The Joker

Hakeem Olajuwon – The Dream

DeMarcus Cousins ​​– Baby Boogie

Bill Laimbeer – Prince of Darkness

Now that you know how to unlock a replica build and which players you can emulate, there’s not much left to do other than to choose your favorite and dive into the NBA 2K23 MyPlayer builder.