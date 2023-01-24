How to create a reliable infrastructure for Memphis’ artists

  • Tameka Greer is the executive director of the Memphis Artists for Change and a member of the Black Southern Women’s Collaborative.

On any given day, Memphis is a beautiful arts town. Specifically, Memphis is music.

We have the Blues Hall of Fame, the Memphis Rock ‘n’ Soul Museum and the Stax Museum of American Soul Music; and we should have Nashville’s National Museum of African American Music, but that is a discussion for another day.

I love Memphis. We are known for our creativity; but when it comes to supporting local artists in the community, there is very little infrastructure to help them thrive.

As the founder of Memphis Artists for Change, I recognize how detrimental this can be, and in response, I have opened Art House Café in the Soulsville community near Mississippi and Walker streets. A social enterprise concept, it is a space of our own that serves our own.

