How To Change Affiliations in NBA 2K23
To change Affiliations in NBA 2K23, player Athletes must visit a specific point of interest found within each of the Affiliation hub courts.
Affiliations in NBA 2K23 serve as guild-like organizations that Athletes can join for unique items and rewards, and if players wish to change their affiliation, the option is available for free during the first week of the Season. However, those who want to change after the first week will receive a penalty to their account. While this limitation in NBA 2K23 is far from substantial, it is in place to keep players from switching clans whenever they please. After all, the point of Affiliations is to establish a social community where players possess their own special identity.
Nevertheless, the time may come when a player wishes to change their affiliation in NBA 2K23 for various reasons. Perhaps an individual’s friend is part of another clan, or the player grows to dislike the aesthetic and style of their initial group. Whatever the case, the game offers the opportunity for any athlete to easily transfer their affiliation status whenever they please.
According to YouTube content Creator RDK, NBA 2K23 fans can change their affiliation by visiting the affiliation transfer post available within every single guild. However, bear in mind that the transfer can only take place at an affiliation that the player athlete is in NBA 2K23 is currently not a member of. For example, if Athlete A wishes to change from the Vipers to the Beasts, they will need to leave their Affiliation’s hub, travel to the location of the Beasts, and interact with the Affiliation Transfer. Attempting to use the Affiliation Transfer within the Vipers HQ will not work.
Transferring Affiliations In NBA 2K23
Conveniently, NBA 2K23 Athletes do not need to visit every affiliation they wish to change to. Instead, they can transfer their membership as long as they are not using the Transfer post of their own group. Nevertheless, players will still need to physically leave and travel across the city to a different affiliation. For reference, here is an index of every affiliation in NBA 2K23including the Fast Travel Point that players can use to ride the Subway:
|Affiliation
|Fast Travel Point
|City Area
|Beasts of the East
|Beasts Station
|Southeast
|South City Vipers
|Vipers Station
|Southwest
|Western Wildcats
|Wildcats Station
|Northwest
|Northside Knights
|Knights Station
|Northeast
Of course, fans are also free to manually walk or ride through the city for extra immersion, but this process will take significantly more time than using the city’s Subway system. After arrival, scan the surrounding area for a small banner with the words “Transfer Here.” This banner serves as the Affiliation Transfer post in NBA 2K23.
Source: RDK
-
NBA 2K23
- Summary:
- NBA 2K23 is the 2022 installment of the NBA 2K franchise developed by Visual Concepts. This edition features Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker in the standard edition, with Chicago Bulls Michael Jordan in the Championship version. There’s also a special WNBA edition featuring Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi for the first time. This new entry includes the Jordan Challenge mode and significant updates for MyNBA, allowing players to start their MyCareer during the 83-84, 91-92, or 02-03 seasons. In addition, team rosters have been updated to feature the latest players, and the next-gen editions of the game will have GOAT boat as its core campaign mode, with The City 3.0 for the last-gen editions. NBA 2K23 was released on September 09 2022, on all current and next-gen consoles.
- Franchise:
- NBA 2K
- Platform:
- Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
- Original Release Date:
- 2022-09-09
- Developer:
- Visual Concepts
- Publisher:
- 2K Games
- Genre:
- Sports, Simulation
- Multiplayer:
- Online Co-Op, Online Multiplayer, Local Co-Op, Local Multiplayer
- ESRB:
- E