How to build your own storable hitting bay for around $500

By:

Ryan Barath




A home hitting bay can be as simple as a net and a proper mat.

Ryan Barath

If you live in a northern climate, there is a good chance your golf season has either already ended, or is about to end really soon. But that doesn’t mean your practice Habits can’t migrate indoors.

Thanks to golf’s participation boom over the past couple of years, there are more indoor golf facilities than ever before — but the one thing they still can’t offer is the convenience of having your own personal hitting bay to make a few swings whenever you want . So with that top of mind, I decided to take on the task of building my own personal indoor hitting bay in my garage — and I’ll show you how I did it in the video below.

Want to overhaul your bag for 2023? Find a fitting location near you at GOLF’s affiliate company True Spec Golf. For more on the latest gear news and information, check out our latest Fully Equipped podcast below.

Ryan Barath

Golf.com Editor

Ryan Barath is GOLF Magazine and GOLF.com’s senior editor for equipment. He has an extensive club-fitting and -building background with more than 20 years of experience working with Golfers of all skill levels, including PGA Tour players. Before joining the staff, he was the lead content strategist for Tour Experience Golf, in Toronto, Canada.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button