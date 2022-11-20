How to build your own storable hitting bay for around $500

A home hitting bay can be as simple as a net and a proper mat. Ryan Barath

If you live in a northern climate, there is a good chance your golf season has either already ended, or is about to end really soon. But that doesn’t mean your practice Habits can’t migrate indoors.

Thanks to golf’s participation boom over the past couple of years, there are more indoor golf facilities than ever before — but the one thing they still can’t offer is the convenience of having your own personal hitting bay to make a few swings whenever you want . So with that top of mind, I decided to take on the task of building my own personal indoor hitting bay in my garage — and I’ll show you how I did it in the video below.

Want to overhaul your bag for 2023? Find a fitting location near you at GOLF’s affiliate company True Spec Golf. For more on the latest gear news and information, check out our latest Fully Equipped podcast below.