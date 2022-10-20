How to bet the Sports Equinox (NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB)

Today is a day sports bettors live for. It’s only the 27th time ever that we will have an NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL game played on the same day.

ALCS Game 2 takes place in Houston, while the Saints and Cardinals battle in Arizona. The two Los Angeles basketball teams square off on the NBA slate, and there is a full slate of NHL games. Add in two MLS playoff games and two college football games, and the betting options are endless.

We celebrate the 27th Sports Equinox by giving you a +1080 parlay with Picks on an NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL game.

All lines are from Caesars Sportsbook unless noted

NFL

New Orleans Saints at Arizona Cardinals (-2.5, 44)

Thursday, 8:20 pm ET, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Marks: The Saints are dealing with a plethora of injuries, starting quarterbacks Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton — and as of Wednesday morning there is no indication of which one will start. Wide receivers Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry, along with DB Marshon Lattimore are all expected to be out. The Cardinals are dealing with injuries to running backs James Conner and Eno Benjamin, and WR Hollywood Brown has been placed on IR. However, they do get DeAndre Hopkins back in the mix. This game is a crapshoot to me (I have a small lean on the Cards laying -1.5).

The play for me in this Matchup is betting the Saints in the first half. This will be the third week in a row I have bet against the Cards in the first half, and it has paid off. They have been outscored 41-3 in the first quarter this season and have led for only 3% of their drives. Wild as this sounds, they’re the worst team in the NFL in the first half of games but the best in the second. In fact, 49% of their points this season have been scored in the fourth quarter. Therefore, I will play Saints money line first quarter (-110), Saints ML first half (even), and, if the first half plays out as expected, Cards fourth quarter -1 (+125).

Pick: Saints 1H ML (+115)

NBA

Los Angeles Lakers at LA Clippers

10 pm ET, Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

Line: Clippers (-5.5)

Money line: Clippers (-225), Lakers (+185)

Total: 223.5 points

BPI Projected Total: 221.9 points

BPI Win%: Clippers (51.9%)

Eric Moody: The Clippers are overwhelming favorites against the Lakers and for good reason. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are finally together again and have a new addition in John Wall. Despite not playing a full season in three years, Wall is in great shape and highly motivated. The Lakers struggled against the Warriors on Tuesday night. Outside of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook, they don’t have much. The trio scored 77 of the team’s 109 points while the rest of the Lakers shot just 32%. In the last four games between the Lakers and Clippers, three of the games were closer than the spread but that was without Leonard on the court. The Clippers finished 30-21-1 against the spread last season, giving up fewer than 112.1 points.

Pick: Clippers -5.5 (-110)

NHL

Nashville Predators at Columbus Blue Jackets

7 pm on ESPN+, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio

Puck line: Predators (-1.5)

Moneyline: Predators (-130), Blue Jackets (+115)

Over/Under: 6.5

Greg Wyshynski: The Predators really need a win here, as they haven’t earned two points in a game since the NHL season opened with two Nashville wins in Prague. They should feast on a Blue Jackets team that is bottom five in the NHL at even strength and is missing goal-scoring ace Patrik Laine. Recent results have this Moneyline lower than it would normally live.

Pick: Predators ML (-130)

MLB

New York Yankees at Houston Astros

ALCS Game 2 (HOU leads series 1-0), 7:37 p.m., Minute Maid Park, Houston

Running line: Astros (-1.5)

Moneyline: Astros (-160), Yankees (+135)

Over/Under: 7.0

Tristan Cockcroft: I like the Astros to jump out to a 2-0 series lead, but the starting pitching matchup in this game is tighter, so as far as the money line is concerned, the Yankees offer more value. This should be a close contest again, and since Houston starter Framber Valdez is more contact-oriented with the majors’ fifth-highest qualified walk rate in the regular season — heightened walk-followed-by-two-run-homer prospects — the Yankees have a stronger chance at the upset today. Overall, though, the first five innings run line is what catches my eye — my projections say it should be closer to 4-4½ than its current 3½, so I’d bet the over.

Eric Karabell: Not sure why anyone would bet against the Astros right now. They don’t lose. Valdez is a quality starting machine. Their lineup, unlike the Yankees, is deep. Even at the low number, I’d take Houston to go up 2-0. They may not lose this month.

Pick: Astros ML (-160)

Sports Equinox Parlay

$100 Returns $10,800 (+1080)

Saints 1H ML (+115)

Clippers -5.5 (-110)

Predators ML (-130)

Astros ML (-160)