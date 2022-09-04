How to bet the Defensive Player of the Year race – Shaw Local

The usual suspects are expected to contend for the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year award in 2022, at least based on the preseason betting odds.

Pittsburgh’s TJ Watt is priced at +700 at Caesars Sportsbook, the official odds partner of Bet Chicago Sports, to repeat after winning the award for the first time in 2021. The Rams’ Aaron Donald, who has won three of the last five DPOY Awards , joins him as the betting favorite at +700.

Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns is the only other player with a value better than 10/1, as he enters the season at +750. Garrett seems long overdue to win his first DPOY award after recording double-digit sacks in each of the last four seasons.

NFC North players in the mix

While the top three candidates will contend for the award, plenty of talented defensive NFC North players offer a better potential payout.

After finishing fifth in this race in 2019, Minnesota defensive end Danielle Hunter has a value of +2500 to take home the award this year. Hunter only played in seven games last year, but has recorded a dozen sacks in three of his last five seasons with the Vikings.

Rashan Gary of the Green Bay Packers is a popular pick at +3500 and for good reason. Gary posted the fifth-best Pro Football Focus grade among all edge defenders a year ago. It wouldn’t be surprising if Gary is able to pile up some stats to build a DPOY case this year.

Entering his Age 32 season, Robert Quinn of the Bears has a value of +4000 to win DPOY. He finished fourth in this race back in 2013, but is coming off a season where he recorded 18.5 sacks for Chicago.

Recent Winners for DPOY

This award is typically won by a player up front who can pile up stats such as sacks and tackles. Only two DPOY winners in the 12 years have played a position in the secondary, which was most recently accomplished by cornerback Stephon Gilmore in 2019.

Year DPOY Winner Team 2021 OLB TJ Watt Steelers 2020 DT Aaron Donald Rams 2019 CB Stephon Gilmore Patriots 2018 DT Aaron Donald Rams 2017 DT Aaron Donald Rams 2016 OLB Khalil Mack Raiders 2015 DE JJ Watt Texans 2014 DE JJ Watt Texans 2013 ILB Luke Kuechly Panthers 2012 DE JJ Watt Texans 2011 OLB Terrell Suggs Ravens 2010 SS Troy Polamalu Steelers

Betting odds for DPOY

Below are all of the 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year odds as listed by Caesars Sportsbook:

• Aaron Donald, Rams: +700

• TJ Watt, Steelers: +700

• Myles Garrett, Browns: +750

• Micah Parsons, Cowboys: +1,000

• Nick Bosa, 49ers: +1,400

• Chase Young, Commanders: +2000

• Joey Bosa, Chargers: +2,000

• Danielle Hunter, Vikings: +2,500

• Khalil Mack, Chargers: +3,000

• Bradley Chubb, Broncos: +3,000

• Rashan Gary, Packers: +3,500

• Von Miller, Bills: +3,500

• Robert Quinn, Bears: +4,000

• Maxx Crosby, Raiders: +4,000

• Derwin James, Chargers: +5,000

• Darius Leonard, Colts: +5,000

• Devin White, Buccaneers: +5,000

• Trevon Diggs, Cowboys, +5,000

• Chandler Jones, Raiders: +5,000

• Fred Warner, 49ers: +5,000

• Jalen Ramsey, Rams: +5,000

• Chris Jones, Chiefs: +5,000

• Xavien Howard, Dolphins: +5000

• All other selections are 60/1 or longer