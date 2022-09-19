How to bet pro football props, player bets, top picks, sports betting 101 at Caesars Sportsbook

As the legalization of sports betting has increased across the nation, so have the ways you can bet on sports. Proposition bets, or prop bets, are an increasingly popular wagering method that can focus on more specific than the outcome, score or total. Player props deal with individual athletes, team props are related to one of the competing teams and game props are based on occurrences happening throughout a Sporting event. Some sportsbooks even offer exotic props that could involve the coin toss or length of the National Anthem. If you’re especially knowledgeable about a certain athlete or team, then sports betting prop bets is an avenue to maximize your sports betting experience.

With the pro football season now rolling, Caesars is the perfect place to find football props and player bets. Caesars is one of the most trusted names in entertainment and gaming, and the newest Caesars Sportsbook promo code can get you into the action right now.

If you are a new registrant who is 21+ and located in an eligible state (AZ, CO, IA, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, TN, VA, and WV)*you can register, deposit, and get your first bet on Caesars up to $1,250 with the code GAMEFULLC. If your bet doesn’t hit, don’t worry. Caesars will give you a single free bet credit you can use within 14 days. (Terms and conditions apply. See details here. Offer expires 11/1/2022).

One of the advantages of betting with Caesars Sportsbook is that you can earn even more with Caesars Rewards. It’s one of the most generous casino Loyalty Clubs on the market and extends well past just getting free bets and online rewards. Caesars Rewards members get exclusive member rates at over 50 destinations, with the ability to pile up even more points for playing, dining, staying, shopping and more.

All told, there are plenty of ways to take advantage of your sportsbook deposit offer. Remember to use the code GAMEFULLC.

Football prop betting guide, glossary, terms

Player prop bet: These allow you to wager on the performances of individual players in a team sport such as football. You can bet on players to achieve certain statistics like Backing a quarterback to go over 252.5 passing yards. You could also wager on a player to score a touchdown with odds that correspond to his likelihood. For example, a star running back may have -125 odds (risk $125 to win $100) to score whereas a backup tight end could have +750 odds (risk $100 to win $750).

Game prop bet: Do you think the first touchdown of the game won’t occur until the second quarter? If so, then you could place a game prop bet on that happening. Game props are items that happen throughout a Sporting event, whether it be guessing what the first play of the game will be, predicting how many turnovers a game will have or betting on if the Sporting event will go to overtime.

Team prop bet: These prop bets allow fans who are well-informed about one team but not necessarily the other make bets only regarding the team they are more knowledgeable about. You could bet on a team’s first scoring play, their margin over a single quarter/half, or even on the money line regarding one segment of a game.

What football prop bets can I make at Caesars Sportsbook?

There are thousands of props on the board at Caesars at any given time, but your selection will vary by state and sport. A professional football game often has hundreds of prop lines that can be played. For a primetime pro football game, there will be passing, rushing, receiving and total touchdowns props for every significant player on the field. First team to score, if the game goes to overtime and team to score more touchdowns are just a few more examples. Take advantage of the Caesars promo code and get started now.

How to bet pro football props at Caesars Sportsbook

Ready to find the top pro football props on the board? Click here to get your first bet up to $1,250 from Caesars (See details here). Remember to use the code GAMEFULLC.

Available Caesars Sportsbooks include:

Caesars Sportsbook AZ

Caesars Sportsbook CO

Caesars Sportsbook IA

Caesars Sportsbook IN

Caesars Sportsbook LA

Caesars Sportsbook MI

Caesars Sportsbook NJ

Caesars Sportsbook NY

Caesars Sportsbook TN

Caesars Sportsbook VA

Caesars Sportsbook WV

*Bet amount of Qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Paid as a single bet credit. Maximum bet credit $1,250. Bet credit must be used within 14 days of receipt. Promotion ends on 11/1/22. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. 21 + only. Sports betting available only in AZ, CO, IA, IN, MI, NJ, NV, NY, TN, VA, and WV. Sports betting is void in Georgia, Hawaii, Ohio and Utah and other states where prohibited. Gambling Problem? PA & NJ: Call 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or visit 800gambler.org. IN: Call 1-800-9WITHIT (1-800-994-8448). IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF or visit 800gambler.org. WV: Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net. MI: Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Call the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Gambling Disorder Helpline at 1-800-270-7117. CO: Call or text 1-800-522-4700 or chat available at www.ncpgambling.org/chat. NV: When the Fun Stops call 1-800-522-4700 or visit NevadaCouncil.org. Washington, DC: For programs to prevent, treat, or monitor problem gambling call or text 1-800-522-4700. VA: Call, text, or chat our confidential and toll-free helpline at 1-888-532-3500. TN: Call or text the Tennessee REDLINE at 1-800-889-9789.NY: Call 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369).

PLEASE PLAY RESPONSIBLY: Click here to talk to someone now about your gambling. Or call the free, confidential problem gambling HOPEline: 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or text HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply. OASAS.ny.gov/problem-gambling