How To Bet On World Cup Soccer – Forbes Betting

Moneyline

The Moneyline bet in soccer has the same purpose as in any other sport: The bettor simply tries to predict or pick the winner. The sportsbook will establish the odds for each team according to their chances of winning the match, determining the favorite and underdog.

Although many sports betting fans opt for this type of bet, some prefer the three-way money line due to the sport’s nature.

Three-Way Moneyline

As mentioned, soccer matches last 90 minutes and can end in a win, loss or draw. The three-way Moneyline covers all these possibilities, providing bettors with odds for winning, losing or a draw.

Let’s consider a hypothetical match between France and Australia with the following odds:

France -475

Draw +550

Australia +1100

France won the 2018 World Cup and continues to have a solid national team, with many of its players being among the world’s best, leading it to be the firm favorite with odds of -475. On the other hand, Australia isn’t known for its soccer abilities, thus being the underdog with odds at +1100.

A draw is also unlikely due to the skill difference, which led the sportsbook to set the odds at +550.

Two-way Moneyline

Also called “draw no bet,” the two-way Moneyline bet in soccer is very similar to the three-way moneyline, except that it removes the option to bet on “draw.” The sportsbook adjusts the odds for each team accordingly.

This type of bet is often available for all competitions that must have a winner. If there is still a draw at the end of the regular period or additional time, the sportsbook will consider the bet a push, and the bettor will receive their original wager back.

Spreads

Soccer is a low-scoring sport, which leads the spread betting options to usually consider minor goal differences. Some sportsbooks might call this type of bet a point spread or handicap, and the spreads typically range between 0.5 and 2 goals. Nevertheless, the spread might be longer if there is a big difference skillswise between both teams.

If we consider a match between France and Australia at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, the point spread odds might look something like this:

Looking at the first option, France would have to win the game by four or more goals to cover the spread. On the other hand, if Australia loses by three goals or less or wins the match, the bettor wins their bet.

On the second and fourth columns, bettors can learn about the cost of making each wager. For instance, a bettor would win $450 for each wagered $100 if they pick France -3.5. Should the bettor choose Australia +3.5, they would have to risk $900 for each $100 they intend to win by making this bet.

Over/Under

Over/Under bets, called Total Goals in soccer betting, consider the total number of goals both teams score during the match. As it happens with this type of bet in football or basketball, the odds contemplate the overall goals scored throughout the game, not those scored by each team individually.

Futures

Futures are another popular bet type for major soccer competitions. These long-running bets allow players to put money on which team will win before the World Cup begins.

For the World Cup, bettors can also place future bets on the winning group, the winning team of each group and the top scorer.

Futures odds aren’t static. Sportsbooks will update their future odds as the national soccer seasons develop, accounting for possible injuries, overall results and player performance. Futures bets are also prevalent for other soccer competitions, namely the national leagues, the UEFA Champions League, or the Euro.

Props

Specials or props allow you to bet on particular events during a match or the overall competition. For instance, you can bet on the following:

The first or last team to score

Winning margin

During which minute period a team scores their first goal

If a team scores an own goal

Events such as the World Cup or the Champions League offer hundreds of possibilities for this type of bet.

Cheap

As the name suggests, this type of soccer bet allows you to wager on the events happening during match segments. Each soccer match has two 45-minute halves, and bettors can make totals, sides and props bets for strictly the first or second half.