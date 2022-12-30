How To Bet On Golf – Forbes Betting

Tournament Winner

The most basic golf wager is the tournament winner. Place a bet on the player to lift the trophy and hope they stand in the winner’s circle.

Due to simplicity, this is the most popular type of golf bet. It’s straightforward, but the odds on certain Golfers can be astronomical. You won’t get 500/1 odds on a Scottie Scheffler or a Collin Morikawa, but plenty of long shots win each year on the PGA Tour. It’s common to see golfers with odds of 50/1 or higher enter the winner’s circle on Sunday.

Of all the major North American sports, golf provides bettors with the most playable long shot value. The difference in skill between the No. 1 golfer in the world and the player ranked 50th is narrower than in any other sport. The No. 1 ranked UFC heavyweight fighter would Destroy the fighter ranked 50th. Since Golfers compete against the golf course, the difference between the best in the world and dead last on tour is not much more than a few yards. And anything can happen if a player gets hot with their putter.

Sports bettors who are serious about their craft use multiple sportsbooks to shop for the best line. This is particularly true for golf bettors, as the Outright odds for a tournament winner will vary between sportsbooks. You might see a golfer you like priced at 60/1 on DraftKings but find them available at 80/1 on FanDuel. For a $100 bettor, that’s a $2,000 difference in the payout. By doing nothing more than placing your bet at a different sportsbook, you’ve increased your potential profit.

Top Finishing Markets

The next type of bet is the finishing position wager. These are bets on a golfer to finish inside the Top 5, Top 10 or Top 20 of a given tournament. While the odds aren’t as long as an Outright Winner bet, the likelihood of cashing is greater.

If Tony Finau has odds of +2000 to win the tournament, his odds to finish Top 5 would be about 1/5th the price tag, or +400. Top 10 tickets pay 1/10th, while Top 20s pay about 1/20th of a golfer’s Outright odds to win the event.

This is a recommended option if you are more risk averse.

Each-Way Betting

In golf, “each-way” betting refers to a bet that’s been split. Half of your wager is placed on a golfer to win the tournament, while the other half is placed on a Top-5 ticket, for example. You can get exposure on a golfer you like without needing him or her to win the tournament.

For example, say Jordan Speith is available at 20/1 to win the tournament. You place a $100 each-way bet on Speith. In this wager, $50 is placed on Speith to win the tournament at 20/1, and $50 is placed on Speith to finish Top 5 at 4/1.

If Speith wins the tournament, your wager will pay $1,200. You net $1,000 from Speith’s Outright win ($50 x 20/1 = $1,000), and you’ll win another $200 because he finished Top 5 ($50 x 4/1 = $200)

In this scenario, you’d have won more money if you bet $100 on Speith to win Outright ($100 x 20/1 = $2,000) but wouldn’t get anything if he finished second through fifth. By placing an each-way bet, a third-place finish would still profit $150. Deduct your Outright wager from your Top 5 winnings ($50 x 4/1 = $200) – ($50 Tournament Winner) = $150 profit.

While not all sportsbooks offer each-way bets, they’re pretty simple to recreate. Place two separate bets – one on an Outright Winner ticket and the other on a Top 5 finish.

Head-to-Head Matchups

Sportsbooks create head-to-head matchups using Golfers of comparable skill levels. Since golf doesn’t feature a point spread like you’d see in football or basketball, sportsbooks need to keep these matchups as even as possible. You’ll never see a Rory McIlroy vs. Davis Love III Matchup during a major, for instance.

Head-to-head matchups are offered in two categories. You can place bets on either full tournament matchups or single-round matchups.

Live Betting Golf

With so many options on mobile betting apps, one of the fastest-growing segments in sports betting is live betting – the ability to bet on a Sporting event as it’s happening.

Live betting is prevalent in golf. Tournament odds will shift during a tournament as Golfers progress through their rounds. You might catch a better number on a pre-tournament favorite if they start slow or you might find someone playing well who is still showing some decent value.

Golf bettors can also live-bet how a golfer will score on any individual hole. Sportsbooks offer this market as a three-way bet: Birdie-or-bettor, Par and Bogey-or-worse. Shrewd bettors can identify struggling golfers and bet them to make bogeys or back a golfer on a heater to make a run of birdies.