How to bet Falcons-Ravens, Commanders-49ers in Week 16

With Week 16 of the NFL offering some intriguing matchups with playoff implications on the line, I’m looking to totals rather than sides for value. Here are two bets to consider.

Atlanta rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder had a debut performance that was less than ideal last week in a 21-18 loss to the Saints. Ridder completed 50% of his passes for 97 yards and no touchdowns but also no interceptions. One bright side was that Ridder did Rush for nearly 40 yards. The familiarity and comfortability will come as Ridder gets more reps. However, it may not come this week against a Baltimore defense that’s been pretty elite.

For one, the Ravens have allowed more than one touchdown pass just three times this season. Plus, Baltimore is third best in opponent yards per rush attempt. The Ravens defense has allowed just one running back to Rush for more than 50 yards since its Week 10 bye (Browns RB Nick Chubb) while still holding the Cleveland running back corp to 4.3 yards per carry and allowing just 13 points. Baltimore is also sixth in opponent red zone scoring percentage for touchdowns allowed, while also ranking last on offense for points per drive since the bye.

With both teams leaning heavily into the run game, Atlanta is second in yardage gained via rushing while Baltimore is third. That, combined with the Ravens’ stout rushing and scoring defense, makes me think this matchup will fall well below the total. Bonus point: Baltimore is 83% to the UNDER when playing at home this season.

San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy has been pretty solid in his first few starts, posting two passing touchdowns in each of his three games played. The case could be made that the Commanders will be a defensive test for Purdy. However, Washington’s last four road games with Taylor Heinicke under center have averaged 40 points per game. The Commanders allowed Giants QB Daniel Jones to complete 80.7% of his passes with an average of 6.5 yards.

Purdy is throwing 6.5 yards per attempt, while having only seven total deep ball attempts. It’s the short, Underneath passes that have been working for the 49ers offense with Purdy in charge. Keep the passes short, keep the risk low and get downfield. That’s the game plan for San Francisco, which scored 33 and 35 points in back-to-back home games with Purdy.