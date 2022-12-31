‘How to Be a Good Sport’: Jack Nicklaus Once Emotionally Revealed the Monumental Contribution of His Father in Making the Golf Legend, a Good Athlete

Jack Nicklaus is certainly a valuable gem in the golf world. He is an inspiration for millions of golfers, including Legend Tiger WoodsNicklaus stands higher than most others in the community.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, as they say, there is one person responsible for everyone’s success. And for the golf star, it was none other than his father who taught him some essential things in life.

Jack Nicklaus Revealed his father’s invaluable Teachings to him

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Nicklaus lost his 56-year-old dad Charlie to an unbeatable form of cancer. However, even after his old man’s death, Nicklaus stayed by his Teachings throughout his career. And that is what led him to such huge pedestals.

The golf legend holds an unmatched record of winning 18 major championships in his career. Even his greatest admirer, Tiger Woods, who has 15 major wins under his name, couldn’t make it near Nicklaus’ record.

Jack Nicklaus says he faces problems sometimes due to his colorblindness | Courtesy: Getty Images

The golf legend credits his father for everything he learned off the field. Nicklaus once opened up about one of the greatest things his dad taught him. “They taught me how to be a good sport,” Nicklaus said. “…how to make sure that if you lose it’s not the end of the world,…Your word is your bond. And you got to deal with what you’re dealt.”

The golf star also mentioned how he still misses his father now and then. When asked how much he thought about his dad 47 years after his death, he replied, “Every day,…Never missed a day.”.

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 11: Honorary starter and Masters Champion Jack Nicklaus reacts to his shot during the First Tee ceremony to start the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

After losing his father, Nicklaus was shaken to the core. And that Somehow was affecting his performance during 1968-69.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But there was a point when he realized how important it was for him to find his focus again. “I wouldn’t say I was motivated by my dad’s death,” they said “but I certainly felt like you’re only here for a short period of time and you really need to give your best.”

DIVE DEEPER

Jack Nicklaus Learned to Accept Defeat After a Life-Changing Lesson From His Old Man: ‘I Don’t Care What Your Feeling Is Inside’

Well, he surely did give his best in the years after. The golf ace won two majors in 1970, one in ’71, and two others in ’72.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The number of majors he won in that decade summed up to eight. While Barbara, his wife, thought that every major he won after his father’s passing was a tribute to him.

Watch This Story: Jack Nicklaus Supported Tiger Woods After His Honest Assessment of Donald Trump in 2018