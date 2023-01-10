How to access the Dark Arts Battle Arena in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy brings to life all kinds of authentic Harry Potter aspects, and the Dark Arts is one of them. The game offers players a chance to enter the Dark Arts Battle Arena, and our guide will walk you through the feature.





It’s made very clear in the world of Harry Potter that the Dark Arts quite literally live up to their name, the results are evil, foreboding, and sometimes even deadly. Hogwarts Legacy is probably the most comprehensive Harry Potter package to date, and virtually nothing has been missed – outside of Quidditch.

The regular gameplay reveals of Hogwarts Legacy have been conducted through various Sony State of Play events, and it’s allowed players to bear witness, first-hand, to the look of the game and its locations.

Not only this, but it’s also been made quite clear that the Dark Arts will have a notable presence in Hogwarts Legacy, to the extent of having a Dark Arts Battle Arena.

Let’s run through everything we know about Hogwarts Legacy’s Dark Arts Battle Arena.

How to unlock the Dark Arts Battle Arena in Hogwarts Legacy

For those desperate to dabble in the Dark Arts, you will need to purchase the super-expensive Collector’s Edition of Hogwarts Legacy or acquire the less expensive Deluxe Edition.

The regular version of the game does not come with the Dark Arts Pack which consists of several themed items to do with the Dark Arts in Hogwarts Legacy.

Along with the Dark Arts Battle Arena, players who do secure either the Deluxe Edition or Collector’s Edition will also receive these special items:

Dark Arts Battle Arena

Dark Arts Cosmetic Set

Dark Arts Garrison Hat

Thestral Mount

What is the Dark Arts Battle Arena in Hogwarts Legacy?

The in-game description of the Dark Arts Battle Arena in Hogwarts Legacy says: “Fight waves of Enemies in this Battle Arena with the Unforgivable Curses, Avada Kedavra, Imperio, and Crucio, as well as the Blasting Curse, Confringo. In addition to their unique and devastating effects, Unforgivable Curses break through all Shield Charms.”

Essentially, it’s a wave-based combat arena in which you fight Evil enemies, and deadly spells such as Avada Kerdavra, also known as The Killing Curse, are in play.

These are also extra objectives for players to complete during the middle of these gauntlets, and Hogwarts Legacy will presumably reward players for the successful completion of the challenge and its sub-tasks.

Image Credit: Warner Bros.