How Tiger the salesman lured two major Champs to join his TGL venture | Golf News and Tour Information

McIlroy, Woods, Scott, Morikawa, Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas are among the stars TGL has signed up to play virtual golf during two-hour matches across 15 Monday nights next year that will be contested simultaneously to their play on the PGA and DP World Tour. The TGL will see three-man teams squaring off on prime-time TV, and in front of some 2,000 fans at a purpose-built arena in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. According to a Sports Business Journal report, a facility will be built on 10 leased acres at Palm Beach State College campus by CAA Icon, which develops state-of-the-art sports and entertainment venues. All 15 TGL matches will be held at Palm Beach Gardens. It is understood that TGL players will hit full swings into a Simulator before using a physical, artificial golf green for short-game shots.