How this popular Jeff Bezos quote drives Amazon’s climate goals

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announces the co-founding of The Climate Pledge at the National Press Club on September 19, 2019, in Washington. Paul Morigi | Getty Images | Amazon

Even while Jeff Bezos has stepped away from day-to-day operations at Amazon, his lessons still echo in the halls there. One of those business mantras is a guidepost for Amazon’s effort to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2040. “Jeff Bezos has — what’s become across Amazon and more broadly quoted — an expression that I think is really quite beautiful,” said Amazon’s Daniel Gross during an interview with CNBC Correspondent Diana Olick on Thursday during CNBC’s ESG Impact event.

“Good intentions don’t work, mechanisms do.” Amazon founder Jeff Bezos (via Daniel Gross)

That quote is: “‘Good Intentions don’t work, mechanisms do,'” said Gross, a director at the company’s climate investing arm, the Climate Pledge Fund at Amazon. “By making the climate pledge, by putting ‘Climate Pledge’ up in major lights across Seattle, by setting aside $2 billion for a Climate Pledge Fund — those are the kinds of mechanisms that will keep us on track for delivering on that pledge,” Gross said. In 2019, Amazon made its own voluntary commitment to decarbonize by 2040, a decade ahead of the Paris climate accord deadline. The e-commerce Giant also invited other companies to pledge their own climate goals and to become a member in the organization, which Amazon launched with Christiana Figueres and Tom Rivett-Carnac, the Architects of the Landmark 2015 Paris Agreement. In 2020, Amazon announced it had bought the naming rights to a mid-sized indoor arena in Seattle and renamed it “Climate Pledge Arena.” This was meant to be “a regular reminder of the urgent need for climate action,” Bezos wrote on his personal Instagram account at the time.

Climate Pledge Arena rendering Source: Amazon