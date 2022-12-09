How this CT mom learned to love soccer

I did a very strange thing on Saturday.

I realize I’m just one of billions; more than half the world watched the 2018 final. But I never watch sports of any kind (can’t figure out football, baseball’s too slow, and tennis, boringalthough golf is calming, and hockey is fast.

Then soccer came along. So, my son.

It started with FIFA, the DVD video game that we lined up to buy the minute it came out, every year.

Then he started playing soccer, first in middle school and then in high school. I went to every game, loving the beginning of the season, when it was warm and sunny, and then hating it at the end, when it was dark and freezing, then doing the opposite in the spring.

Sometimes, I watched with him. The game was pretty easy to understand. “What happened?” I asked, when a ball sank into the net but the score didn’t change.

“Offside,” they said.

Huh?

We even went to two games at MetLife stadium in New Jersey, sitting so high up, the players were dots. Still, it was exciting, surrounded by the crowd cheering and booing and jumping to its feet.

Then there was Messi. Everybody loves Lionel Messi. He’s probably one of the best soccer players ever. I loved watching him slip through the other team, finding all the holes. “Look, another Messi shirt,” I would say to my son at My Three Sons or McDonald’s or school. He’d roll his eyes.

On game day, I got home late and the score was already 3 to 1, with six minutes left in overtime. I watched them outrun the Dutch on every play and come, heartbreakingly close to scoring several times.

“It’s not too late,” the announcer said. “Two goals have been scored in less time.”

“Get it in!” I screeched, glad no one was home. “Header!” I yelled again. But the ball was torn away by the Netherlands and although we came close again, it never went in. It was clear the Dutch were just running out of the clock.

I used to laugh at people who got depressed when their team lost, like Roger Federer bowing out of playing tennis forever (“Get over it,” I told my husband). But I get it now. Something hurts in your heart.

We take it as ours, I think. Every good play makes us all happy and every bad one, depressed. It’s kind of an affirmation, a validation of what you’re feeling. There are all these people who feel like you do. It’s a community. Nobody hates anyone else, there’s no blue or red. It’s almost like a family. That’s what sports, in these Troubled times, does for us.