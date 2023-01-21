How The Wizards Can Stop One Of The Deepest Teams In The League Today?

The Wizards will be hosting one of the most underrated teams in the NBA, the Orlando Magic. Not only are they underrated, but they’re deep at every position. They pose mismatches as they are the biggest team in the NBA as well. Having Bradley Beal back in the lineup should work to the Wizards’ advantage despite the challenges they will face today.

How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Orlando Magic today:

Game Date: Jan 21, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 pm EST

TV: NBC Sports Washington, NBA League Pass

