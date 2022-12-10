How the WIAA realignment task force’s proposal could affect area football teams

The WIAA Conference Realignment Task Force held the first meeting of its review process for the 2024 and 2025 football seasons on Tuesday, voting on 35 football-only requests.

Among the 27 plans requesting either placement in a conference or relief from their current affiliation in 11-player football, 14 were modified and advanced for further review by the Task Force.

A litany of area teams were among the 105 11-player teams that would change conferences in 2024 while 12 would move to 8-player football. Portage Athletic director Ed Carlson, who was among those to file proposals, predicted the number of affected schools would surpass the century mark.

“There’s so much movement this year; so many teams moving to 8-man, new co-ops and I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s over 100 different football teams in different conferences,” he said in an interview in November. “The people of the task force have a tremendously difficult job and I commend them for stepping forward and trying to help.”

The Warriors were among those affected during the last round of football-only realignment in 2020 when Portage and longtime rivals Baraboo and Reedsburg were separated. Portage remained in the Badger Small Conference while the T-Birds and Beavers matriculated over to the Mississippi Valley.

Baraboo and Reedsburg will remain there in this current proposal while Portage is among the area schools affected with the Badger Small Conference getting a facelift. In the advanced proposal, the Warriors would be part of a new six-team Badger Small along with holdovers Mount Horeb/Barneveld, Sauk Prairie and Stoughton, while Madison Edgewood and Lakeside Lutheran move over from the Capitol.

The group would be part of the WIAA’s Lone paired six-team conference alongside the East Central, which similarly would change drastically.

Longtime rivals Beaver Dam and Watertown would move from the Badger Large to join Kettle Moraine Lutheran, Kewaskum, Plymouth and Port Washington, with the two Leagues playing a pair of mandatory crossover games each season.

“The notion of having a conference that you’re always going to be in and rivalries that you’re going to develop the old-fashioned way, those days are kind of numbered, especially as it relates to football,” Beaver Dam Coach Brock Linde said. “To know a little bit about Watertown as an opponent is great. To keep a rivalry alive is great and, geographically, it makes sense that we would be together with them.”

Three new teams, including DeForest and Monona Grove, shift to the Badger Large joining other area foes Waunakee, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West and Oregon. Capitol stalwarts Lodi and Columbus, as well as Lake Mills, Beloit Turner and Big Foot, welcome newcomers Clinton, Dodgeville and River Valley.

The most turnover takes place in the Eastern Suburban, Trailways and South Central Conferences, affecting a slew of area sides. Pardeeville and Fall River/Rio join Parkview/Albany and Deerfield in shifting over to the Eastern Suburban, joining fellow area sides Dodgeland and Horicon/Hustisford, as well as Waterloo and Markesan.

Cambria-Friesland, Randolph, Johnson Creek and Oshkosh Lourdes welcome Nekoosa, Palmyra-Eagle, Westfield and Milwaukee Excellence to a new-look Trailways, and Waupun, Ripon and Berlin join the South Central alongside Wisconsin Dells, Mauston, Poynette, Adams-Friendship and Wautoma. The shift makes the SCC a closed eight-team conference after previously being a paired seven with the Southwest Wisconsin.

“I think each of the schools being more like-sized, like the (Montello/Princeton/Green Lake) tri-op, is a good adaptation with those schools,” Wisconsin Dells superintendent and Realignment Task Force member Terry Slack said.

Said Waupu Athletic director Doug Disch: “We talked to a lot of coaches and ADs and this definitely seemed like it’s the best fit for us. If it does go through, it’s what we were hoping for. If we can get some schools closer to our size, I think long term it’s going to be better for us and the Longevity of the program.”

Among the state’s 47 conferences, only 17 remained unchanged, including the Big Eight comprised of Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker, Madison East, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Middleton and Verona. Madison Metropolitan School District Athletic director and co-chair of the Realignment Task Force Jeremy Schlitz said the 16-member committee was able to create 39 closed eight-team conferences, with just six paired sevens and two paired sixes.

“As a group, I think what we saw was we’d create more stability if we create more closed, eight-player conferences, which will make this process much easier for all involved going forward,” he said. “It was just a learning experience the first time through. I think what we did two years ago was very good, it just had this unintended consequence when you have the fluctuation with co-ops and 8-player (teams).”

Other factors remain key question marks

The main issues surrounding the realignment process continue to be competitive equity and length of travel. Carlson, whose Portage proposal combined with Waukesha South, Berlin and Ripon and passed 16-0 after modifications, impacted 22 conferences stretching from greater Dane County to Milwaukee and had 33 schools changing conferences.

His proposal had Portage rejoining the South Central, its previous league prior to joining the Badger Conference ahead of the 2001-02 school year. During that two-decade tenure, Carlson said the Warriors compiled a 36-140 record in league games, good for a .204 winning percentage with just two winning seasons — 2001 and 2004 — in which Portage finished 4-3.

“If you haven’t been in a situation where a school hasn’t made the Playoffs many times — we’re not in an all-play situation in football — you don’t understand what it’s like,” he said. “Having these conversations I’ve had with other schools, there’s a lot of common denominators across a lot of programs.”

Both Schlitz and Slack reiterated, however, that competitive equity remains outside of the tenets of the Task Force’s job at hand. According to the WIAA website, the group’s rationale behind making modifications to submitted plans is to provide a conference for all member schools while grouping them by enrollment and geography.

“I don’t know that you can ever legislate or gerrymander results in education-based athletics. I think that’s sometimes what the motivations are around proposals advocating for specific schools, so that’s the difficult part; keeping that 30,000-foot view for all 433 football teams out there,” Schlitz said.

“Right now we don’t have that ability to just move schools to put them in a more competitive conference,” Slack added, noting the WIAA’s addition of a competitive balance committee.

While still trying to adhere as closely to the geographical aspect, some conferences are slated more equally than others. For Nekoosa, a move to the Trailways would drastically impact the Papermakers. according to league commissioner Rich Fronheiser, who said all road games would be around 100 miles away or more.

“I talked to some ADs today and the competitive nature was never brought up, it was all about the distances,” he said.

Beaver Dam is similarly in a unique spot as the largest community in Dodge County and without many similar-sized schools nearby.

“We’re always looking at a 45-minute drive to wherever we’re going to go,” Linde said. “The Athletic directors and the board are going to have to figure out what’s the most important thing. Playing a community that’s your same size and having to travel a little bit farther for it or playing a community that’s a little closer, but maybe quite a bit different in enrollment.”

This initial proposal from the Task Force is in no way the final verdict. The 16-member group will meet again in the first week of January with newly affected schools to state their case for or against the proposal, with another meeting a week later to hear more appeals and feedback before making any modifications or changes.

A final meeting with affected schools can take place in February before the final realignment proposal will be passed along to the WIAA Board of Control ahead of its meeting in March to vote on the advanced plans.

Schlitz, who has been part of the Task Force since its inception in 2018, knows a lot can change in that time.

“This is the rough draft; this is the time where we pulled together the 27 different school’s proposals and tried to make it work for all,” he said. “Now we can hear from those impacted and those who proposed it to do some tweaking before it actually goes forward.”