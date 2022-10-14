How the USC vs. Utah game affects the College Football Playoff

A pair of Pac-12 contenders meet in Salt Lake City this weekend as Utah hosts USC, and as it turns out, the game could have an impact on how the College Football Playoff eventually looks.

That’s according to the Football Power Index computer prediction model, which forecasts future results based on scores and schedules to date.

And when looking at this matchup, it appears one team has an outsized chance to use the outcome as a springboard to make the playoff.

What it means for Utah

Not much, apparently. Coming into the game, Utah has just a 1.1 percent chance to make the playoff, but could see those odds almost double by defeating USC, to 2 percentand falls to under 1 percent with a loss.

