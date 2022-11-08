How the second top 25 will look

Complete Chaos ensued in the College Football Playoff race over the weekend with several national Championship contenders going down the road in hostile environments. Georgia and LSU took control in the SEC while previously-unbeaten Clemson took an Unexpected knockout Punch at Notre Dame to muddy up how we expect the selection committee’s second playoff top 25 rankings to look this week.

The top four will undoubtedly change following the two Landmark victories at the top of the SEC’s East and West divisions. Georgia controlled Tennessee’s high-powered offense from start to finish, pulling the rug out from the Volunteers between the hedges. LSU’s overtime win over Alabama means the Crimson Tide will likely miss the playoff with their second loss and the Tigers have a shot at becoming the first two-loss team to get there.

TCU remained unbeaten in the Big 12, Michigan and Ohio State prevailed and Oregon’s surge continued out West.

Here’s our Outlook on how this week’s second College Football Playoff rankings will look and each contender’s path to a final four spot.