How the season is paying off for Purdue basketball’s Trey Kaufman-Renn

WEST LAFAYETTE – Trey Kaufman-Renn wanted to be on the floor last season.

The Purdue coaching staff had to be honest.

He could see limited playing time as a true freshman.

Or, the former Silver Creek High School star could redshirt, see significantly more playing time the following season and still maintain four years of eligibility.

“Getting that redshirt year and sitting there and seeing a lot of things and not thinking it’s personal really allows you to grow and your intellect grows and now when you do get a chance, you’re going to be in a much better position,” Purdue Coach Matt Painter said after Sunday’s win over Minnesota.

Now, as a redshirt freshman, Kaufman-Renn adds another front line presence on a Boilermaker team loaded with depth.

That proved Pivotal Sunday against Minnesota.

Starter Mason Gillis was out with a minor back injury suffered in the weight room, Caleb Furst was in foul trouble and someone had to spell Zach Edey.

