How the Roland-Story volleyball team reached 20 wins again in 2022

Despite heavy losses from the previous season, the Roland-Story volleyball team surpassed the 20-win total for the sixth year in a row in 2022.

The Norse finished 22-11 overall and took second to Nevada in the Heart of Iowa Conference with a 5-2 mark. The runner-up finish ended Roland-Story’s two-year run atop the conference.

Junior right-side hitter Madelyn Risdal totaled 220 kills to help the Roland-Story volleyball team win 22 matches in 2022. The Norse have now topped 20 wins six years in a row.

Roland-Story accomplished this even after losing current Drake Bulldog and all-state setter Madison Geise and another Division 1 athlete, Bradley Women’s basketball player Reagan Barkema, to graduation.

“It was a great season,” Roland-Story head Coach Molly Geise said. “As a team we made so much progress. At the Midway point in our season it really started to click. So many kids stepped up.”

The Norse averaged 24.1 kills per set with 14.9% efficiency. They averaged 37.4 digs and 3.5 blocks and served at a 90.8% clip with 245 aces in 89 sets.

