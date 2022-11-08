How the Roland-Story volleyball team reached 20 wins again in 2022

Despite heavy losses from the previous season, the Roland-Story volleyball team surpassed the 20-win total for the sixth year in a row in 2022.

The Norse finished 22-11 overall and took second to Nevada in the Heart of Iowa Conference with a 5-2 mark. The runner-up finish ended Roland-Story’s two-year run atop the conference.

Roland-Story accomplished this even after losing current Drake Bulldog and all-state setter Madison Geise and another Division 1 athlete, Bradley Women’s basketball player Reagan Barkema, to graduation.

“It was a great season,” Roland-Story head Coach Molly Geise said. “As a team we made so much progress. At the Midway point in our season it really started to click. So many kids stepped up.”

The Norse averaged 24.1 kills per set with 14.9% efficiency. They averaged 37.4 digs and 3.5 blocks and served at a 90.8% clip with 245 aces in 89 sets.

“Our team Chemistry was so healthy and fun,” Molly Geise said. “Everyone had a team-first attitude and all the players worked to get better every day in practice and games. The girls were coachable and able to make in game adjustments due to their Coach ability.”

More:Kamryn Lande is on a hot streak as Roland-Story Advances in 2A regional volleyball

Roland-Story was led by junior right-side hitter Madelyn Risdal and sophomore outside hitter Kamryn Lande.

Risdal led Roland-Story in kills with 220 and she also had 126 digs, 45 aces and 24 blocks. Lande finished with 205 kills, 188 digs, 29 aces and 15 blocks.

“Madelyn Risdal and Kamryn Lande grew so much the last half of the season,” Molly Geise said. “Their hitting efficiency went up. Not only did they get more kills per set, but they lowered their errors. Both Madelyn and Kamryn started to have big games on a regular basis.”

Junior outside hitter Grace Dowling had 127 kills, 221 digs, 13 blocks and 29 aces on 90.4% serving. Senior middle/right-side hitter Reagan Faber recorded 119 kills, 215 digs, 33 blocks and 43 aces on 93.5% serving.

Seniors Alynn Solberg and Kenzie Fick added 65 and 30 kills respectively. Solberg also had 33 digs and 18 blocks and Fick 16 digs and six blocks.

Senior Laurel Osborn recorded 130 digs and junior Jaclyn Gessner 124 in the back row. Gessner also had 16 aces on 91.3% serving.

Ali Charlson moved from the back row to replace Madison Geise at setter. Charslon had big shoes to fill, but she did a tremendous job, finishing her final season with 631 assists, 203 digs, 54 kills and a team-high 66 aces on 90.9% serving.

During Heart of Iowa Conference play Roland-Story defeated South Hamilton and West Marshall in four sets and swept Prairie City-Monroe, Saydel and Perry. They lost to eventual conference champion Nevada in three sets and Greene County in four.

Roland-Story also defeated South Hamilton once and PCM twice in non-conference tournaments. Their other wins outside of the HOIC came against Webster City, Central Springs (twice), Columbus Catholic, BCLUW, Saint Ansgar, Kuemper Catholic, Marshalltown, Hampton-Dumont-CAL, Panorama, Woodward-Granger, ACGC and Colfax-Mingo.

The Norse losses outside of the HOIC were against Van Meter, North Polk, Gilbert, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, Forest City, Webster City, South Hardin, Independence and Grand View Christian (twice).

“Beating state Qualifying Kuemper Catholic was a highlight — they didn’t lose a match again until the state tournament,” Molly Geise said. “Winning the match against West Marshall was a highlight as well. We started off the conference play with two losses but won the rest and that allowed us to tie for second versus ending up fourth if we would have lost to West Marshall.”

Roland-Story won its 3A regional quarterfinal match against South Tama in four sets. The Norse fell to Vinton-Shellsburg in three sets during the regional semifinals to see their season come to a close.

Roland-Story graduates Charlson, Faber, Solberg, Osborn, Fick and Carly Osborn. They will be tough to replace, but with Risdal and Lande back to lead the way the Norse can expect to contend for the HOIC title and another 20-win season in 2023.

“The future looks great!” Molly Geise said. “We have several key contributors returning and a lot of kids who are on the verge of playing high-level volleyball. Our JV and JV2 teams had very successful seasons and I am excited to see who steps up.”