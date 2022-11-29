How the NAIA Volleyball tournament impacts the local economy

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) – The NAIA volleyball tournament kicks off Wednesday, Nov. 30, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City.

Twenty-four teams from across the Nation are clashing for a Championship here in Sioux City. While volleyball is on the minds of the coaches and players, the impact of this tournament has gone a lot deeper.

“Huge, huge economic impact this event brings in. We anticipate it to be anywhere between 4 million and 5 million dollars for the course of the tournament about 9 days worth of time 90% of that is estimated to be in out-of-town transactions, so huge boost for our economy huge boost for our community,” said Tim Savona, Tyson Event Center General Manager.

This is the 43rd NAIA volleyball championship, but the 15th time the tournament has been hosted in Sioux City. This year, there is a belief that with COVID-19 fading, local areas may see even more benefits.

“It always has been great for our economy here in South Sioux City and Dakota County. We’re really excited this year, because Covid has kind of gone over the hump, and we’re going to see more and more people out at the event and also more and more people frequenting our retail and restaurants and other service areas within our community,” said Kristi Quinn, the Interim President for the South Sioux City Area Chamber of Commerce.

When the tournament gets started, a flood of fans and supporters will be felt in Sioux City. As more and more people come and support, the hotels and restaurants in Sioux City and surrounding communities will be full.

“It is great to fill our hotels, you know we have a lot of hotels in Sioux City and they are full, we have restaurants that love this week because they are going to be full, and they are going to be used for breakfast lunch and dinner, it’s a great week for Sioux City,” said Corey Westra, the co-tournament director.

Sneaky’s Chicken is a local restaurant that truly feels the impact of the NAIA volleyball Championship tournament.

“It has a great impact not only on Sneaky’s but I think on the city of Sioux City it’s awesome that we can open our doors and welcome all of these people from all over the Nation into our city,” said Christy Wright, Sneaky’s Chicken General Manager.

The tournament wraps up on Dec. 6th, and the Championship will also provide national exposure to Sioux City as it will be broadcast on ESPN3.

