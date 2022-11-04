How the Maple Leafs and Penguins let their opponents back into games

One thing tied to the rise in goal-scoring this season is that we’ve also seen an increase in multi-goal comebacks. While it was just a few seasons ago that you could assume your team was relatively safe if it took a two-goal lead in the second period, multi-goal leads have been falling all over the NHL.

There were some games Thursday that fit this description: The Devils came back from a 3-1 lead at the beginning of the third period to defeat the Oilers in regulation. The Sharks scored twice in the first six-and-a-half minutes of the third to tie the game against the Panthers. And, in what may have been the most intriguing contest of the night, the Golden Knights held on to win 5-4 after leading 5-1 after the first period in Ottawa.

Through Wednesday’s games, there have been 42 multi-goal comebacks in the NHL this season out of 101 games where a team either held a multi-goal lead prior to the third period or blew one that they earned in the third. That is a huge increase from previous seasons: Between the ’07-08 and ’21-22 seasons, this number ranged between 29 percent and 34 percent. (Thanks to Natural Stat Trick for providing me with raw data that allowed me to research this fact.)

Anybody who has ever been curious about hockey analysis has likely at some point encountered the term “score effects.” It’s a simple concept: Teams are more likely to take shots when playing from behind than if they’re ahead. Generally, these shots are long-range, Desperation efforts, as leading teams focus on protecting the slot and trying not to give up odd-man Rushes against.

A question I’ve had for a while, however, is “why do score effects exist?” Allow us to explore how two teams this week, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Pittsburgh Penguins, who were already feeling the temperature rise in their home markets after bad road trips, gave up multi-goal leads.

Last Sunday, the Leafs took a 3-1 lead on the Ducks in the third period and wound up losing on a Trevor Zegras overtime winner. On Tuesday night, the Penguins chased Bruins starting goalie Linus Ullmark midway through the second period after two goals in 20 seconds to take a 5-2 lead. The Bruins came back to tie the game late in the third and won in overtime thanks to a Hampus Lindholm end-to-end rush.

So how did this happen? Using tracked microstatistical data (trust me, it gets interesting), we can learn a little bit more about just what happens when one team takes a lead. I watched both games closely and recorded an absurd amount of data, including every shot, every entry into the Offensive zone, every exit from the defensive zone, and even every time a player Touched the Puck in the defensive zone. This data allows me to paint a more complete picture of what actually happened in a game rather than just point to the shot clock.

In his 1983 Baseball Abstract, Bill James noted that, in sports, “the balance of strategies always favors the team which is behind.” (This passage was later quoted by Michael Lewis in “Moneyball”). What this means for us is that in sports, it’s preferable to play aggressively, since the benefits of added offense outweigh the risks. For instance, a football team that is losing will usually pass the ball more, even if it means a greater risk of a sack or an interception.

Hockey is no different. The game fundamentally changes when one team is trailing, especially later in games. Early in the game, even if a team is up by one or two goals, there is still an incentive to score more. This incentive lessens as the game moves along, however. But the incentive for the trailing team is always to score goals, and it increases exponentially as the game advances. This is why we see a lot of scrambles around the net with less than ten seconds to go but almost never do five minutes into the game. Late in the game, a team that’s ahead isn’t even trying to score — a shift is successful if they’ve been able to hold the opposition and prevent them from scoring.

And while it’s always in season to discuss the leading team “collapsing,” it’s never popular to talk about what the trailing team did to increase their own chances of winning. Psychological pressure works two ways, just as one team is fighting to keep the lead, another is fighting to claim it.

Let’s start with the Leafs and Ducks game. The Ducks made life very easy on the Maple Leafs in the early going. The Leafs defensive group turned the puck over just three times on 60 defensive zone touches as the Leafs built a 3-1 lead, a five percent turnover rate (anything under 10 percent is very good). As the game wore on and the Ducks pressed a little more, the Leafs found themselves under a little more pressure, committing more turnovers.

See how the Ducks aggressively Chase down Mark Giordano early in the third period, causing him to turn the Puck over when throwing the Puck up the boards:

Later, during a shift with a long cycle, Morgan Rielly chases down a Loose puck, but is charged at on both sides by Ducks forwards, causing him to throw the Puck up the middle, which is intercepted at the point, continuing the possession for Anaheim:

Compare that to this play earlier in the game, when the two Ducks forecheckers peeled off rather than pressured Justin Holl behind the net. This allows Holl to make an easy pass, leading to an easy zone exit, and an entry attempt at the other end of the ice.

The other thing that happened in this game in the third period was that the Ducks began pressuring the Leafs a lot more in the Offensive zone, and were ready to pounce on Mistakes made by the Leafs when the Puck is supposedly in a safe area. So much offense in the NHL is created off the rush, however, and teams can’t let their guards down for even a moment. The Ducks exited the defensive zone with control of the puck 50 percent of the time when they were falling behind, but 62 percent of the time in the third period as they were mounting their comeback. This is due to taking a chance and attacking when the Leafs made a mistake, allowing them to break out with speed and with numbers.

The most obvious instance of this happening was Mitch Marner’s giveaway high in the Offensive zone that led to Trevor Zegras’ 3-2 goal. The Ducks kept the pressure up on both Matthews and Marner and made them work in a tight space. There were three Ducks prepared to fly the zone as soon as there was a turnover made, and there was.

Teams tend to apply more pressure on their opponents when they’re trailing, forcing them to make a play.

For Leafs fans, however, it’s Harder to accept that the Ducks were playing much more aggressively in the third period, since a lot of what allowed Anaheim to climb back into the game was due to poor Puck management in both the Offensive zone (letting the Ducks break out cleanly) and defensive zone (turning the puck over more often). The Ducks didn’t even generate much of a shot advantage over the final 20 minutes, but their incentive to make the Leafs pay for their Mistakes sure gave them a lot of good looks at goaltender Erik Kallgren, who looked quite shaky. The Leafs should be a team that doesn’t have to worry about turnovers in all three zones to the Ducks, but that’s where they were Sunday night on the back half of a California back-to-back.

When we look at the Bruins comeback against the Penguins, we find something a little different than how the Ducks managed their comeback. This game was a bit more conventional in terms of what happens when a team takes the lead: They back off a lot more. The Bruins defense turned the puck over 14 percent of the time as Pittsburgh built their 5-2 lead, but just six percent thereafter. The Penguins also limited their pressure in the neutral zone, allowing the Bruins to enter the zone a lot more often. They also slowed down on offense, a big reason why their percentage of the shot attempts and scoring chances (both by my own count) were down, along with the percentage of times they entered the Offensive zone with control:

Corsi % Scoring Chance % Zone entries/60 Controlled Entry % Before 5-2 lead 57% 58% 108 32% After 5-2 lead 42% 33% 87 26%

Zone entry total is a good indicator of which team is winning pucks in the neutral zone. Usually, a team will get a zone entry attempt after exiting the defensive zone with control, but what happens when the puck is dumped into center ice, or if a player makes a turnover in the neutral zone? The teams battle for the puck, and usually, the team that wins that battle is going to dump the puck in to the other team’s end. Entering the zone, either with control or without, forces the opposition to either defend or evade a forecheck. When teams are leading, they tend to back off in both respects, both allowing the trailing team to exit their defensive zone with control, and also to win more of those neutral zone battles.

When Rickard Rakell scored to make the game 5-2, the Penguins, to that point, had attempted 47 zone entries to the Bruins 41. After the 5-2 goal, however, the Bruins held a 42-34 advantage. Unlike the Ducks Sunday night, the Bruins weren’t really interested in establishing a forecheck: They were intent on creating plays off the rush, and Pittsburgh gave them a lot of opportunities to do so with passive play.

First, we see the Penguins fourth line send the Puck into the zone and send only two forecheckers, neither really in danger of knocking Hampus Lindholm (who was excellent in this game) off the puck.

Later, the Penguins take the idea to the extreme, completely backing out of the zone and changing players. They don’t keep applying any pressure on defensemen Brandon Carlo and Connor Clifton breaking the Puck out cleanly, allowing the passing play between Patrice Bergeron, David Pastrnak, and Brad Marchand to manifest, which is probably not the ideal strategy when Defending a one- goal lead.

In hockey, teams are going to have to start playing with the lead as if they’re playing from behind. No team has the ability to play a defensive style that can grind out a one-goal win over the course of half a game. There are simply too many good shooters and too many game-breakers on every team that really increases the potential for comebacks in any given game.

