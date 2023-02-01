How the LPGA Tour is taking fans behind-the-scenes this season

Women’s golf fans will get a look at Tour life this season with a new behind-the-scenes series called Drive On: LPGA All Access. Getty Images

While the PGA Tour’s Netflix series Full Swing is set to release in February, it won’t be the only behind-the-scenes look at professional golf we see this year.

The LPGA Tour announced plans for a multi-episode documentary series of their own featuring some of the best players in the world. The series, called LPGA All-Access, will air on LPGA.com and YouTube.

“This docuseries is an excellent opportunity to continue showcasing the many stories and personalities of LPGA Tour Athletes and give fans a peek into what goes into life on Tour,” Brian Carroll, LPGA EVP of global media distribution, said in a statement.

The series is being produced by Orlando-based production company toldright with Adam Hertzog serving as executive producer. Hertzog has previously worked as a producer and writer for ESPN, HBO Sports and NBC Sports.

Starting February 6th, fans can watch the first Episode of “Drive On: LPGA All Access,” a multi-episode series that will air on LPGA platforms and give fans a beyond-the-course glimpse into the lives of some of the best Golfers in the world. MORE INFO ⬇️ https://t.co/qiEqPu6IAW — LPGA (@LPGA) January 30, 2023

Drive On: LPGA All Access will feature exclusive on- and off-course Moments at some of the biggest events on the LPGA schedule, including the International Crown and the Solheim Cup. The first episode, shot at the season-opening HGV Tournament of Champions, features Gemma Dryburgh, Jodi Ewart Shadoff and major Champion Ashleigh Buhai.

“We’re excited to embark on this season-long production with episodes illustrating a record-breaking year for those battling for titles week in and week out on the LPGA Tour,” Carroll said.

The series will debut on Feb. 6 at 8 pm ET.