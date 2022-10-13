How the Jaguars’ Staff Views the NFL’s Treatments of QBs Since Tua Tagovailoa’s Injury

The NFL feels like a different world in the last two weeks, especially when it comes to rushing the passer.

Quarterback has always been a protected position on the field, frequently benefiting from rules and the current structure of today’s game. But following Miami Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion vs. the Bengals on Thursday Night Football led to him being taken off the field with a stretcher, quarterbacks have seemingly been drawing more flags than ever.

In Week 5 alone, there were three different egregious instances of a defender drawing a roughing the passer flag from officials after what otherwise looked like a run-of-the-mill sack.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button