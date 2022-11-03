How the Gilbert volleyball program showed growth in 2022

The Gilbert volleyball team is headed in the right direction.

After a rough 2021 season saw the Tigers go 6-28 and winless in the Raccoon River Conference, they managed to hit double-digit wins and post three conference victories in 2022. Gilbert went 10-16 overall and 3-5 in the conference to take a step towards getting back to being the top program it was two years ago when they reached the Class 4A state semifinals.

“We made some good growth after last season,” said Gilbert Coach Stacy Johnson. “Returning most of our lineup helped and the girls were much more comfortable and confident with each other.”

Senior Captain Abby Greder made the all-Raccoon River Conference first team and helped Gilbert reach 10 wins this season after only going 6-28 a year ago.

Gilbert found more success thanks to a senior-dominated roster. The Tigers played nine Seniors during the season, but also had four Juniors step up and contribute.

That enabled them to take on a competitive schedule that featured three 5A schools and six other teams from Classes 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A that finished the season ranked.

“We played some tough competition at tournaments, getting early wins over big teams,” Johnson said. “We also fell short on some of those good teams, but I think overall the confidence and teamwork was much improved.”

