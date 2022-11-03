How the G League Helped 76ers and Other Current NBA Players

76er PJ Tucker was once a 14er. At the onset of what has evolved into a more than decade-long NBA career, Tucker was a member of the NBA Development League’s Colorado 14ers. The year was 2007. Since then, a great number of NBA players have honed their skills at the very same level, including the majority of Tucker’s current teammates. The NBA Development League, or D-League, was then what we now know as the NBA G League (PSA: There’s no hyphen anymore). The 2022-23 Philadelphia 76ers’ roster includes 10 players with G League experience, ranging from the 37-year-old Tucker to Jaden Springer and Michael Foster Jr., who are not yet 21. Overall, a record 234 players, making up a record 47-percent of opening night NBA rosters, have G League experience. “That’s impressive, to be honest,” said Foster Jr., who last season made the notable jump from high school to the G League as a member of NBA G League Ignite — a-first-of-its-kind team dedicated to developing top young prospects in preparation for the NBA Draft. “It shows you that the [NBA] really wants guys to succeed. You’ve got a lower level that develops you for the next, where guys on the floor are All-Stars, superstars, Hall of Famers. I didn’t know that [number]. That’s actually impressive, for sure.” Foster Jr. weathered a stretch during his Rookie professional season in which his G League matchups included the likes of NBA Veterans Serge Ibaka and Greg Monroe, as well as his current Sixers teammate Paul Reed.

WILMINGTON, DE – JANUARY 30: the opening tip-off between Michael Foster Jr. #11 of the G League Ignite and Paul Reed #44 of the Delaware Blue Coats on January 30, 2022 at Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Delaware.

So what does Reed, the 2021 G League MVP with the Delaware Blue Coats, think about that 234 number? “That just means the G League is really producing Athletes — basketball players — that’s like that,” Reed said. “If you’re going down to the G League, you should look at it as a great opportunity to get better because you’re going to be playing against guys that are really in the NBA.” 76ers wing Georges Niang, a 50-game G League veteran, theorized that the ability for young players to learn what works – and what’s needed – strongly factors into the growing number of alums. Basketball potential meets opportunity all over North America, in markets stretching from Wilmington, Delaware to Sioux Falls, South Dakota to Santa Cruz, California (Niang raves about the beaches there), and more recently, Mexico City. Both Reed and Niang were once on Two-Way Contracts, directly connected to an NBA team as a member of the roster and able to showcase their skills with any available practice or game reps. Beginning in the 2017 offseason, NBA rosters expanded from 15 to 17 players with the addition of two spots for players under those two-way contracts. A two-way contract allows for an NBA-rostered player to also play for their organization’s G League affiliate. The Sixers converted Foster Jr.’s contract to a two-way deal on October 16.

WILMINGTON, DE – APRIL 14: Head Coach Doc Rivers and Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers attend a game between the Rio Grande Valley Vipers and the Delaware Blue Coats during Game 2 of the 2021-22 G League Finals on April 14, 2022 at Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Delaware.

Coaches’ Perspective

Awesome. Fantastic. Significant. These are words used by 76ers Head Coach Doc Rivers and San Antonio Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich to describe the current state of the NBA G League. Last season, Popovich became the all-time wins leader in NBA history. The two coaches boasted a combined 2,396 NBA victories through October 2022. “I think it’s awesome,” said Rivers, who eclipsed 1,000 career wins last fall. “I think the G League is fantastic. The fact that, when I first started, there was the CBA. We had a team in Michigan when I was in Orlando. I think at one time we had three [NBA] teams with one [D-League] team. Now, you can build stuff. And it’s not just the players. It’s also coaching, it’s staffing, it’s PR – it’s everything. I think the G League has been absolutely fantastic.” “It’s been very significant in a lot of people’s lives,” Popovich said of the G League. “We’ve had a lot of players go through there, play for us, move on to other teams, and I think that’s the case with a lot of the teams in the NBA. The G League has been very important in that development. We take it very seriously… It’s a great way to have extra time with people that you think may matriculate later into a situation where they can help you. For them, it’s great. You can’t keep everybody. Development-wise, I think the people in the G League are doing a great job of advancing careers.”

Look no further than Niang and Reed. “I mean, it’s the reason why I’m back in the NBA,” the 29-year-old Niang said. “I got cut by Indiana and I wasn’t able to figure out what would get me on the court. The G League showed me that if I could space the floor, shoot, and use my IQ, that I could find a way to play in the NBA.” “I feel like without me being able to showcase my talents and what I can do, I probably wouldn’t be here today,” Reed said. “You know, there’s no telling. It gave me an opportunity to go out there, get some reps, and let the team know that I can actually hope a little bit.”

Cold Maybe, But Not Sweet

The 19 games that PJ Tucker played for the Colorado 14ers – now the Texas Legends – in 2007 were likely much different than the 19 games played by Jaden Springer for the Blue Coats during his rookie season one year ago. Danuel House Jr. and Georges Niang played 60 games and 50 games, respectively, in the G League from 2016-19. That qualifies as the most such experience among the current Sixers. Their teammates with a shared résumé section include: Shake Milton (33 games), Paul Reed (24), Springer (19), Tucker (19), Michael Foster Jr. (13), Montrezl Harrell (12), Furkan Korkmaz (nine ), and De’Anthony Melton (eight).

SANTA CRUZ, CA – NOVEMBER 24: Georges Niang #31 of the Santa Cruz Warriors passes the ball during the NBA G-League game against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers on November 24, 2017 at Kaiser Permanente Arena in Santa Cruz, California.