How the Falcons found Jared Bernhardt, the lacrosse star turned NFL receiver

Although Bernhardt played his Lone football season at quarterback, the Falcons weren’t interested in “Bernie” (as they call him) at that position. Because of his spatial awareness, instincts and toughness, Kyle Smith said the Falcons thought they could see a path for him to the NFL as a receiver. So, that’s what he did.

According to Kyle Smith, it was during Maryland’s pro day that the Falcons could “start piecing everything together” about Bernhardt.

With Bernhardt, you could flip on his lacrosse tape and his football tape and immediately see the athleticism, the quickness, the awareness, the twitch, Kyle Smith said.

“But the question you don’t know is his hands,” he continued.

At his Pro Day, Bernhardt caught the ball “pretty well.” Well enough, that the Falcons were willing to give him a shot, signing him as an undrafted free agent at the end of April.

For evaluation purposes, Kyle Smith said Bernhardt did not run as fast at his Pro Day as the Falcons would want, but they quickly saw when he arrived for Rookie minicamp and OTAs in May and June that “he plays a lot faster than that.”