How the Eagles can win with Gardner Minshew at quarterback

Injuries in Dallas’ secondary have really shown up on the field — the Cowboys dropped from second in pass defense DVOA in Weeks 1-9 to 16th in Weeks 10-15. That DVOA hasn’t changed their schematic DNA, though — the Cowboys are still one of the NFL’s most prominent purveyors of man coverage — it’s just that they’re not as good at it as they used to be. Since Week 10 in man coverage, the Cowboys have allowed 53 completions on 68 passes for 528 yards, four touchdowns, two interceptions, and an opponent passer rating of 92.0.

Hurts has blown the doors off of man coverage this season, and while that’s in part because of his Threat as a runner… as a passer, he’s completed 89 of 150 passes for 1,372 yards, 850 air yards, 10 touchdowns, two interceptions, and a league-high passer rating of 106.3. Minshew can benefit from some of the man-beaters that Sirianni and Steichen dial up.

The Eagles love to run intermediate slants between the linebackers and safeties, and they’re quite good at it. On this 38-yard completion to DeVonta Smith against the Bears last Sunday, you can see how receiver placement allowed Hurts to make the timed throw in rhythm.

Sirianni and Steichen will also like to run mirrored — or near-mirrored — two-man route concepts to both sides of the field to throw man coverage into a tizzy. That’s another good way to throw a crowbar into Cover-1.

Here, against the Cowboys in Week 6, Philly had Smith and AJ Brown running in-cuts to either side from outside the formation, and Quez Watkins and Dallas Goedert running more vertical outside routes from the slot. In this case, the outside-breaking route run by Goedert to the right side left Brown open underneath, because linebacker Leighton Vander Esch took Goedert up top, and cornerback Anthony Brown (who is now on injured reserve) was unable to come down and get leverage on Brown before he caught the ball.

And once you get the ball in AJ Brown’s hands, yards after the catch are likely to occur.

By the way, if Minshew starts in Week 17 against the New Orleans Saints, he’ll be facing another defense that loves to play man coverage despite the fact that they’re great at it. The Saints have played man on a league-high 191 passing attempts this season, allowing 100 catches on 147 targets for 1,165 yards, six touchdowns, one interception, and an opponent passer rating of 79.4.