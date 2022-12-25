How the Cowboys beat the Eagles: Dak Prescott bounces back, plus 4 turnovers

ARLINGTON, Texas — Before taking a single question at his postgame news conference Saturday night, Dak Prescott said he wanted to start with the interception.

Five plays into the Cowboys’ first offensive possession, Prescott faked a handoff to RB Tony Pollard and rolled to his left. Attempting to find TE Dalton Schultz on a short throw, Prescott misjudged the Athletic ability of Eagles DE Josh Sweat, who snatched the ball out of the air, broke a Prescott tackle and scored 42 yards later. Less than six minutes into the game, the Cowboys were already down 10-0.

But how Prescott responded is one of the biggest reasons Dallas was able to overcome the early deficit and keep its small chances of winning back-to-back NFC East titles alive. The Cowboys outscored the Eagles 23-7 in the final 21 minutes, holding on for a 40-34 win in their final game of the year at AT&T Stadium.

“I was chasing him down like, ‘Is this really happening?'” Prescott said of his interception. “I just misjudged his length. They made a great catch. … Well, boom, they scored, let me get back on the field to get this thing back rolling. No ifs, ands or buts about that.”

Prescott was 25-of-32 passing for 332 yards, three touchdowns and a 141.6 passer rating.

“I don’t know if you can respond any better,” Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy said. “Obviously, he had the interception, you know, great play. A play you don’t see every day, that’s for sure. Just didn’t get the ball quite (over him). (Then Prescott) just played at a huge level.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on how Prescott battled back: “I think it’s a hell of a way to warm up for the playoffs.”

Dallas improved to 11-4, which included an 8-1 home record, tying the franchise record for most home wins in a season and the most since AT&T Stadium opened in 2009. The Eagles dropped to 13-2, still two games up on Dallas in the NFC East standings with two games to play. The Cowboys would need to win out (at Tennessee and at Washington) and Philadelphia would have to lose out (vs. New Orleans and vs. the Giants) for Dallas to win the division. Unlikely, but not impossible.

“We don’t necessarily control it,” Prescott said. “For me, it’s worrying about what you can control. That’s about building momentum, stacking games on top of games and getting the confidence we need to move forward as we hit this stride headed into the playoffs. Hey, if they help us out and drop a couple of games, hell yeah, we are going to take the title.”

The Eagles were not at full strength Saturday, playing without their starting QB and MVP contender, Jalen Hurts, who was out with an injury to his throwing shoulder. Backup QB Gardner Minshew gave the Cowboys defense all it could handle, completing 24 of 40 passes for 355 yards and two touchdowns.

But Minshew also had two interceptions and a fumble. Running back Miles Sanders also coughed the ball up once. It’s highly unlikely that the Cowboys, who lead the NFL with 30 takeaways, would have won without a 4-1 edge in takeaways.

“We can’t give a good team like that the ball four times and expect to win the game,” Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni said. “It put the defense in a tough spot. So (I’m) disappointed in the turnovers, disappointed in some of the things we’ve got to do better coaching. Disappointed in some of the third-down conversions by Dallas, but credit to them. Part of that is that they’re making plays, too, and they’re forcing it. That’s a good football team, but we can’t help a good football team beat us by giving the ball away.”

For the third consecutive game, the Dallas defense struggled to bring down the quarterback. Three weeks ago, the Cowboys were leading the league, averaging four sacks per game. They have one in their past three games, including none Saturday.

The Cowboys also never forced a punt against Philadelphia, and they’ve forced only one since Halftime last week at Jacksonville. They’re clearly missing LB Leighton Vander Esch, DT Johnathan Hankins, CB Anthony Brown and CB Jourdan Lewis. Vander Esch and Hankins are expected to return in time for the playoffs. Brown and Lewis are out for the season.

Rookie CB DaRon Bland has been a bright spot in Lewis’ absence. He recorded his team-leading fifth interception Saturday. The Cowboys also worked in cornerbacks Nahshon Wright and Mackensie Alexander. Wright led the team with eight tackles, one tackle for loss and two passes defended. Alexander made one tackle. Safety Jayron Kearse was responsible for an interception and a fumble recovery. LB Anthony Barr had the other fumble recovery. DT Carlos Watkins forced one of the fumbles.

It was a quiet game in terms of impact plays by the Pro Bowl defensive trio of Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence and Trevon Diggs. Parsons and Diggs both missed time last week because of illness.

“We were going against one of the most explosive offenses in the league,” Parsons said. “They’re a top-three offense. It’s a tough spot to be in because of how explosive they are and guys being banged up.

“Everyone gave relentless effort, nonstop, even when things didn’t go our way. You grade the heart, the effort, the gutsy performances to win games. The execution part you can fix, but the heart and effort, you can’t teach that.”

That was particularly on display as the Eagles drove to Dallas’ 19-yard line with 34 seconds remaining, needing a touchdown to win. Enough pressure was provided and the back end held up to force three consecutive incomplete passes from Minshew.

Arguably the biggest play of the game happened midway through the fourth quarter with the Cowboys trailing 34-27. Faced with third-and-30 following a sack of Prescott, Veteran WR TY Hilton came up with his only catch. Running deep along the left sideline, Hilton blew past Eagles CB Darius Slay and made a diving grab with DB Josiah Scott closing in. The play went for 52 yards. It was Hilton’s first reception since signing with the Cowboys less than two weeks ago.

“If you’re just going to stand there and try to get in my face, you’re crazy, I’m going to run past you,” said Hilton, who made four Pro Bowls in 10 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. “And that’s exactly what happened.

“I can still play. If you think I can’t play, that’s on you. I can still get open. I’m still fast, so you have to respect that. … (That catch) sparked us. If I’m able to do that, the sky’s the limit for us.”

Dak Prescott on throw to TY Hilton: “I knew he’d go make a play. Third-and-30, go find TY” pic.twitter.com/AqBP0s3YEf — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 25, 2022

Cowboys Pro Bowl WR CeeDee Lamb had eight catches for 103 yards and a touchdown by halftime. He finished with 10 catches for 120 yards and two touchdowns. Pollard rushed for only 19 yards on nine carries, but he caught six passes for 61 yards. Michael Gallup caught his fourth TD of the season. Ezekiel Elliott rushed 16 times for 55 yards and a touchdown, extending his streak to eight consecutive games with a score.

“We knew it was going to be a tough one, they’re obviously an outstanding, outstanding football team,” McCarthy said. “I think both teams probably hope we see each other again, because you know what that means. This was a game we wanted to get and felt like we had to have, more for ourselves. Now we’re at 11 wins. I think our place is clear.”

The Cowboys have now scored 25-plus points in eight consecutive games, a franchise record.

“I’m more impressed with this team than I thought I would be before we played Philadelphia,” Jones said. “And I’m more impressed than I’ve been at any other time this year.”

Even if the Cowboys don’t catch the Eagles in the division standings, there’s a decent chance the teams could square off for a third time next month in the playoffs. The Eagles won at home 26-17 in Week 6. The Cowboys did not have Prescott for that game. How would he feel about seeing Philadelphia again?

“Very confident,” Prescott said. “It would be the third time, obviously splitting one and one. I am very confident. This is something that we have talked about throughout the week. We have to come out here and put our best foot forward representing who we are. But at the same time, understand that this might be the first of two times here late in the year that we have to play these guys.”

(Photo of CeeDee Lamb: Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)