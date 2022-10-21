How the Cardinals beat the Saints 42-34 on Thursday Night Football: Final stats, Highlights and analysis

The New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals put an emphatic end to the string of low scoring Thursday Night Football games, as the Cardinals ended an eight-game home losing streak by posting a 42-34 win over the Saints to kick off the Week 7 slate.

The game got off to a quick start when Andy Dalton hit Rashid Shaheed for a 53-yard touchdown pass with 12:53 left in the first quarter to give the Saints a 7-0 lead. It was 7-6 at the end of that Stanza and the teams traded touchdowns in the second quarter before the turning point hit when Arizona tallied two interception returns for touchdowns in just over a minute following the two-minute warning.

That gave Arizona a 28-14 Halftime lead and the Saints were never able to get within 10 points of the Cardinals again until very late in the fourth quarter when New Orleans scored 10 points against Arizona’s prevent defense to close to the 42-34 final score .

Andy Dalton made a statement to keep the Saints starting quarterback job by completing 30 of 47 passes for 361 yards and four touchdowns, but he also added three costly first half interceptions, including the aforementioned pick-sixes.

DeAndre Hopkins had a tremendous day in his return from a six-game suspension, as he caught 10 of 14 targets for 103 yards. Eno Benjamin also made the most of his chance to fill in for the injured James Conner, as Benjamin tallied 113 scrimmage yards and a touchdown.

New Orleans (2-5) hosts Las Vegas in Week 8. Arizona (3-4) travels to Minnesota to face the Vikings next week.