How the Boston Celtics built the best offense in NBA history

At this point in the 2022-23 NBA season, there probably are very few if any fans of the Boston Celtics who have not heard about how they put together the best offense in NBA history to drive the team to the success they are seeing so far in this year’s campaign. And there are likely fewer still who haven’t seen the damage it can do when Unleashed against some of the other projected contenders around the league.

But how, exactly, the Celtics are making that happen on the court is a less simple thing to explain, even if most Boston fans know what they are seeing is something extraordinary.

To get to the bottom of the Xs and Os of the Celtics’ blistering offense, the folks over at the B-Ball Breakdown YouTube Channel recently put together a clip that Dives Deeply into what’s been making Boston’s offense hum.

Take a look at the clip Embedded above to hear what they have to say.

