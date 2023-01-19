How the Bengals could have one big advantage vs. the Bills’ elite defense

The Consensus among players and coaches is there isn’t much to glean from the 18 plays the Bengals and Bills ran in the first nine minutes, two seconds of their Jan. 2 game that was canceled after Damar Hamlin collapsed.

But four of those plays bode well for the Bengals given what many of those same players and coaches believe Sunday’s AFC Divisional Round playoff game is going to come down to: red zone execution.

“It’s probably gonna be the difference in the game, who scores touchdowns in the red zone — if they can keep us out versus if we can get in,” Bengals Offensive Coordinator Brian Callahan said.

The Bengals ran one Offensive play inside the 20-yard line against the league’s No. 2-ranked red zone defense that Monday night, and it was a 14-yard touchdown pass from Joe Burrow to Tyler Boyd to cap a five-play, 75-yard drive to open the game.

The Bills rank ninth in red zone offense, and the Bengals rank ninth in red zone defense. Those units also went toe-to-toe on Buffalo’s first Offensive series. Like the Bengals a few minutes earlier, the Bills had first-and-goal at the 14, but after a 7-yard pass on first down, Josh Allen threw back-to-back incompletions and Buffalo had to settle for a field goal.

“They take such pride in that,” Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo said of his group’s red zone prowess. “They have a players-only (meeting). I make a quick tape for them on Friday right after practice, and they go in there as a group, the whole defense. Jessie (Bates) and Vonn (Bell) do that on their own. It’s just one more thing to polish it up. That stuff pays off.”

It cashed like a Mega Millions ticket Sunday night and is the difference between preparing for the Bills and cleaning out their lockers this week. The Ravens were 1-for-4 in the red zone in that wild-card game, with one of those stops being Sam Hubbard’s iconic, game-winning 98-yard fumble return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

The Bengals defense in the last five games has limited opponents to 7-of-16 in the red zone (7-of-17 if you count the Buffalo series), with four of the nine stops resulting in zero points due to two fumble recoveries and two fourth-down stops.

Anarumo’s defense has four takeaways in the red zone this season. Only the Giants have more with five.

Conversely, the Buffalo offense has a league-high seven turnovers inside the 20. No one else has more than five.

“I was not aware of that,” Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton said. “I think (Bills quarterback Josh Allen) leads the league in turnovers, but I didn’t know they were that high in the red zone. That’s good to know. We’ve got to take advantage of that.”

Allen did, indeed, lead the league with 19 turnovers. He also led the league with 29 turnover-worthy plays, per Pro Football Focus, and added three more in Sunday’s 34-31 wild-card win against the Dolphins.

Allen’s 14 interceptions include a league-high five in the red zone. No one else had more than three. They also fumbled a league-high four times inside the 20.

And of the 32 quarterbacks who attempted at least 25 passes in the red zone, Allen’s passer rating of 79 ranks 30th, ahead of only the Raiders’ Derek Carr (74.6) and the Browns’ Deshaun Watson (72).

“We’re ready for it,” Bell said. “Lou has a great feel for the game and sees what they’re giving us, and we have a very intelligent defense. There’s no reason to talk about baiting. You don’t got to change. The plays are gonna come.”

Burrow has been the opposite of Allen in the red zone, where he threw just one interception, which came on a miscommunication with Boyd in Week 16 at New England. His 23 red zone touchdown passes rank third behind the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes (34) and Allen (24).



Joe Burrow throws a red zone touchdown pass against the Steelers in Week 11. (Kareem Elgazzar / USA Today)

The one area where Burrow’s red zone numbers are far inferior to his overall performance is completion percentage. Burrow completed 68.3 percent of his passes this season, which was second to the Seahawks’ Geno Smith (69.8).

Burrow is completing 58.2 percent in the red zone, which ranks 14th, signifying yet another area in which he continues to grow, knowing when to throw it away rather than force something risky.

“Every play down there for the most part has a specific look that you’re looking for,” Burrow said. “Sometimes you get it, and sometimes you don’t. Knowing when you get it and when you don’t and what situation the game is, maybe you extend the play and make something happen. If you don’t get the look, you live another day.”

This will be the third consecutive game (or the fourth if, again, you count the canceled contest) in which the Bengals have faced a top-three red zone defense. They went 2-for-2 against the Ravens (No. 3) in the wild-card win, one week after converting in their only opportunity against Baltimore in the regular-season finale.

Ironically, the Ravens were the impetus for Cincinnati’s red zone Renaissance after they blew up a Philly Special trick play attempt on first-and-goal in Week 5, then shut down a fourth-and-goal shovel pass three snaps later.

That empty possession was the difference in a 19-17 loss. The Bengals Flew home from Baltimore with a 2-3 record and an Offensive red zone ranking of 19th despite making it a point of emphasis all offseason after reaching Super Bowl LVI despite ranking just 17th in red zone efficiency last year.

“Screw it,” Callahan said of the conversation after that Week 5 loss. “We are just going to do the stuff we are good at, and that’s what we are going to do. We are going to live and die by it.”

After the Week 5 debacle, the Bengals scored touchdowns on a remarkable 17 consecutive red zone trips that didn’t involve kneeling down to end games. They are riding a stretch of 30-of-42 — 71.4 percent, which is fourth best in the league — heading into Sunday’s game as winners of nine in a row and 11 of 12 since the Philly-shovel combo.

“We went 2-for-2 last week, and that was probably a big difference in the game,” Callahan said. “Our defense does a good job of holding people to field goals on that end, so we do feel really good about our ability to put the ball in the end zone. We’ve got a lot of things that schematically we rep and feel good about, and we’ve got guys that can go get open, as you noticed on the two-point play when the play broke down and Joe found Tee (Higgins) screaming across the back of the end zone. That’s all a part of having red zone success, and I think our guys have a ton of confidence down there.”

Center Ted Karras confirmed as much.

“I have Supreme confidence in (Burrow),” Karras said. “We’re gonna need to finish drives. Points are at a premium in the playoffs, and we’re gonna need to finish with touchdowns. There’s gonna be a lot of four-point plays we need to convert. Well. 9 is just really good. Joe does a great job getting the ball where it needs to be on time and really hits people right in their chest and hands.”

Having an elite passer directing traffic in the red zone is enough of an advantage, but the Bengals are able to add that with what is statistically the best red zone weapon in the league in Ja’Marr Chase.

Despite missing four games with a hip injury and another due to the cancellation, Chase still ranked third in the league in red zone targets with 24 (Chiefs’ Travis Kelce, 30; Vikings’ Justin Jefferson, 28) and tied for third with 14 receptions (Kelce, 19; Chargers’ Austin Ekeler, 18).

Those numbers caught Chase by surprise.

“Do I really?” he asked when informed he ranked third. “I missed four games. How is that possible? I need to be called the best receiver in this game already, how about that?”



Ja’Marr Chase is among the best receivers in the NFL at scoring in the red zone. (Katie Stratman/USA Today)

If you replace the volume numbers with per-game averages for the discrepancy due to Chase only playing 13 games, he is the best, leading the league in targets (2), receptions (1.2) and yards (9.4) inside the 20.

“The closer you get to the goal line, a lot of teams like to go cover zero, blitz zero, so you have to identify who’s who, whether they’re in nickel or base, all of that,” Bengals guard Max Scharping said . “No one is better at identifying things and getting the ball where it needs to go than Joe.

“And if we see a two-high look in the red zone, we’re screaming for the Coach to call a run because we love running the ball down there,” Scharping added.

Joe Mixon averages 3.6 red zone touches per game, second only to Ekeler’s 3.8. No one else has more than 2.5.

And Mixon’s nine red zone touchdowns rank fifth.

“In the red zone, you’ve just got to hit it and get it,” Mixon said. “The way we do certain things here, being basically a downhill type of offense now in 11 personnel, it’s kind of hard for the receivers to block down there, in terms of who they are blocking. But them guys are willing to get in there and dig a linebacker out, dig a safety out or even cut off a D-end down there. Everybody in this offense is put in tough positions, but at the same time, everybody usually thrives and does whatever we need to do to be that Ultimate teammate.”

It adds up to a high-functioning offense in the highest-leverage situations. But it also comes with one of the highest degrees of difficulty. Not only are the Bills ranked No. 2 in red zone defense for the season, surrendering touchdowns at a 44.9 percent clip, but they have also gotten better since Thanksgiving.

They’ve allowed only seven touchdowns on 17 trips (38.9 percent) in their last seven games.

“They have a good mix of things they play really well down in the red zone,” Callahan said. “A lot of times when you get ready for a team, a lot of defenses may play one or two things in the red zone so you can really dial into it. They have enough variation where it’s hard to know exactly what you’re gonna get in a given game. But they play all those things well.”

The Bengals offense only has five red zone trips in its last three games, but head Coach Zac Taylor and Callahan aren’t worried about Rust showing against one of the league’s best defenses. Their decision after Week 5 to distill their red zone calls to what they’re good at hasn’t been all that limiting given the options they have.

“Our guys have done a really good job playing fast,” Taylor said. “We don’t get a ton of red zone clips every game. However many we had last game, it wasn’t many. You’ve got things that you’ve schemed up and carried over week-to-week, and we’ve practiced them every Friday. They’re greased up and ready to go.”

(Top photo: Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)