How the Bears can land the No. 1 pick in 2023 NFL draft

There’s just one game left for the Bears in what’s been an ugly 2022 season. And while they’re not contending for a playoff spot, there’s something big on the line heading into Week 18.

While the Bears look poised to lock down a top-two draft pick, they can land the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft with a loss to the Vikings and a Texans win over the Colts.

Chicago currently holds the No. 2 pick, and a loss to Minnesota would guarantee that selection. But the top selection is still up for grabs with a Houston win.

If the Bears managed to land that first overall selection, there would be no shortage of suitors who could look to trade up to that spot to pick the quarterback of their choosing in Alabama’s Bryce Young or Ohio State’s CJ Stroud.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles has a lot of work to do this offseason to address some huge needs on the roster. Building around quarterback Justin Fields — which includes finding him a No. 1 receiver and solidifying the Offensive line — is a top priority. So it’s overhauling one of the league’s worst defenses, which has a number of needs along the defensive line.

List

Full 7-round Bears 2023 mock draft: New Year’s edition!

View 9 items

Story Originally appeared on Bears Wire