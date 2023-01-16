How the 49ers are helping Leeds United sign players

49ers Enterprises, Leeds United’s minority shareholder, has been key to the Premier League club signing Georginio Rutter from Hoffenheimas per The Athletic.

Leeds have announced the signing of striker Rutter for a club-record fee, and the total package for the 20-year-old could rise as high as £35 million.

Rutter scored 11 goals and registered 11 assists in 64 appearances for Hoffenheim since February 2021. He has signed a five-and-a-half year deal at Elland Road, becoming Leeds’ second signing of the January transfer window after 24-year-old Austrian defender Max Wober.

The deal with the Bundesliga outfit also led to talks about how the move would be funded, and who would pay for the young forward.

49ers option to buy Leeds

Leeds are majority owned by club chairman Andrea Radrizzani, but 49ers Enterprises, the investment group behind the San Francisco 49ers NFL franchise, controls over 40 per cent of the Yorkshire club.

The US group has the option to acquire Leeds until January 2024, but they are likely to make a move for the Premier League outfit before then.

The role of 49ers Enterprises in the bid for Rutter is an indication of the potential change of ownership down the line. Leeds have signed Rutter until 2028 and the payment structure in place will see 49ers Enterprises pay for some of the deal.

Rutter will not be available for Leeds’ FA Cup third round replay against Cardiff on Wednesday but could feature in next weekend’s Premier League match against Brentford.