How Texas high school football pipeline influenced TCU’s defensive turnaround

FORT WORTH — Joe Martin and the rest of the Texas High School Coaches Association contingent plan to watch Monday’s College Football Playoff national championship from Charlotte, NC, where the annual American Football Coaches Association is taking place. They also plan to leave a chair open for someone who couldn’t make it.

Well, sort of.

In that chair will be a taped photograph of TCU defensive coordinator Joe Gillespie. They watched the first half of last year’s national championship with Martin and the THSCA as a way of thanking them. Martin said the THSCA advocated for first-year TCU head Coach Sonny Dykes to bring Gillespie on as his defensive play caller.

A year later, to the day, Gillespie will have other, slightly more important obligations.

“A year ago he never dreamed he’d be playing in the national championship,” said Martin, whose relationship with Gillespie goes back quite some time. “He was just coming up to thank our coaches.”

Because not too long ago, he was a part of the Texas high school coaching community. Gillespie spent 21 seasons as a high school coach. Most of that time was spent as an Assistant at Stephenville, where he coached under the likes of Art Briles and Chad Morris. Eventually, after eight seasons as the head coach at Stephenville — including a state championship in 2012 — Gillespie followed the pipeline of his predecessors and became a college coach.

Now, he’s the latest former Texas high school Coach in the college spotlight.

“I was very fortunate to get him here,” said Dykes, who hired him away from Tulsa this year. “I’m sure as things move on, it’ll be difficult to hold onto him.”

TCU’s defense, statistically, isn’t considered one of college football’s elite defenses, but the turnaround from last season to this is noticeable. The Horned Frogs allowed 462 yards per game and nearly 38 points per game a season ago. This year, Gillespie’s defense is allowing less than 400 yards per game and 27.2 points per game.

Paired with a top-five scoring offense, the TCU defense under Gillespie is doing enough to win each week, as the Horned Frogs showed in last weekend’s College Football Playoff Semifinal win over Michigan. The Wolverines were down 51-45 with less than a minute left; TCU forced a three-and-out to seal a trip to the title game.

TCU defensive coordinator Joe Gillespie. (Courtesy TCU)

“I can just see [confidence] in his eyes,” said TCU star corner Trevius Hodges-Tomlinson, who credited Gillespie with putting the players in the best position to succeed. “His confidence is always there.”

So is Gillespie’s passion. That’s according to Glen Rose High School head Coach Cliff Watkins, who was an Assistant on Gillespie’s 2012 state Championship team at Stephenville.

“You get fired up just talking to him,” said Watkins, who noticed it from the first time he interviewed to work with Gillespie. “That’s just the way he is. He’s a genuine person that really cares for the people he works with, and kids want to play for him.”

Watkins saw that at Stephenville, back when Gillespie would do early morning runs and lifts in the offseason side-by-side with his players.

“He wasn’t going to let someone be Tougher and Stronger than him in the weight room,” Watkins said with a laugh.

Last weekend, Watkins saw the same thing when he watched TCU play against Michigan. After the game, Watkins texted Gillespie and gave him a compliment in addition to congratulations. Watkins told Gillespie how physical and hard he thought TCU’s defense played. It was clear, Watkins wrote, that they were playing for him.

“That’s his trademark,” Watkins said.

To fortify that trademark, consider the perspective of TCU linebacker Johnny Hodges, a transfer from Navy who’s in his first season playing under Gillespie.

“You just hope you can be coached by someone like this,” Hodges said. “He reminds me of my high school coaches.”

Those around Gillespie will say he never truly deviated from his high school coaching ways. He’s been the same, even if the title, and the landscape, has changed.

It wasn’t why Dykes put him on his list of potential defensive coordinator hires. Frustratingly playing against Gillespie when he was at Tulsa and when Dykes was at SMU did that. But once Dykes met Gillespie, he saw a Coach that he believed could get the best out of people – from the players to the Assistant coaches working under him.

“I think that’s a difficult trait to find in college football,” Dykes told The Dallas Morning News back in August.

Martin acknowledges he isn’t the one cutting the checks, but he believes Gillespie will eventually become the next former Texas high school coach to become a college head coach. They told Gillespie that when he was debating leaving Stephenville for Tulsa. It holds true in Martin’s mind to this day.

Before that happens, though, Gillespie has another slightly, more important obligation.

On Twitter: @JoeJHoyt

Special contributor Charles Baggarly contributed to this report.

