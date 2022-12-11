How Tennessee State basketball held off Lipscomb to claim a 90-85 win

The Tennessee State men’s basketball team used a bookend performance to beat Lipscomb 90-85 Sunday afternoon at the Gentry Center.

The Tigers jumped to a 29-13 lead, allowed Lipscomb to go up by as much as 51-42 in the second half, then held the Bisons off in the final 10 seconds when Zool Kueth and Christian Brown went 4-for-4 from the free-throw line.

Jr. Clay, a transfer from Tennessee Tech, led TSU (6-4) with 19 points. Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. scored 18.

Clay and Fitzgerald were the only Tigers to score during a critical stretch of more than five minutes, resulting in TSU going up 79-75 with 2:25 left to play. Brown added 16 points and Adong Makuoi had 15.

Lipscomb (6-3) was led by Jacob Ognacevic with 18 points. He was 8-for-10 from the field.

It was TSU’s third straight win over Lipscomb.

Lipscomb overcomes slow start

Lipscomb got off to a very slow start.

The Bisons, coming off a 63-59 loss Friday night at Alabama A&M, got off just eight shots against TSU’s swarming defense in the first 11 minutes of the game, committing 11 turnovers.

That allowed TSU to jump to a 29-13 lead.

Lipscomb finally found a groove when Coach Lennie Acuff switched to a 1-3-1 zone defense to combat TSU’s 3-point shooting.

At about the same time, AJ McGinnis got the Bisons’ offense in gear with back-to-back buckets, including a 3-pointer.

Lipscomb went on a 27-4 run to close out the first half with a 40-33 advantage. The Bisons eventually stretched the run to 35-4 early in the second half.

The Bisons finished with 25 overs. TSU had 15.

Unfamiliar foes

Even though the two schools are located about 5 miles from each other, Sunday’s game was only the 12th in the series. The series is now tied at six games apiece.

TSU had won the previous two games, in 2021-22 and 2019-10.

Lipscomb’s last win came in 2018-19.

Missing Zion Griffin

TSU was without starting forward Zion Griffin, who suffered an ankle injury in the last game against Boyce on Tuesday night.

Griffin, a 6-foot-7 transfer from Iowa State, is the Tigers’ second-leading rebounder (4.8) and fourth-leading scorer (9.4 points).

Brown got his first start of the season in place of Griffin. Brown, a 6-6 junior transfer from Georgia, recovered from the flu, which sidelined him for two games. He left Sunday’s game with a neck injury late in the first half but was able to return early in the second half.

The Tigers were also still without Emmanuel Dowuona, a starter in 2021-22 who has not played this season because of a foot injury.

Up next

TSU stays at home to play Charleston Southern Wednesday at 7 pm

Lipscomb will also be at home Wednesday to play Tennessee Tech at 7 pm

Reach Mike Organ at 615-259-8021 or on Twitter @MikeOrganWriter.