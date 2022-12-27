How Tennessee basketball’s Jonas Aidoo became TikTok famous

Jonas Aidoo walked out of the kitchen in frustration.

The Tennessee basketball forward smacked his head on a doorframe and crouched down in pain, holding his forehead before staggering back into the room.

“It was corny,” Aidoo said.

The 6-foot-11 Aidoo put on the performance in response to a TikTok prompt about a girl who wouldn’t date someone taller than 6-9. He posted the 10-second clip to TikTok in October 2019, launching him towards social media fame. He has more than 400,000 followers and 9 million likes on the video platform.

How Jonas Aidoo used his height for TikTok fame

It started with a joke and a challenge among friends.

Aidoo and Noah Wells, his high school teammate at Voyager Academy in Durham, North Carolina, wanted to see if they could attain TikTok Celebrity status. The race was on and they started posting videos in late 2019. Aidoo won with a strategic plan.

