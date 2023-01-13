How Tennessee basketball Landed Chris Lofton and Vols Legend was born

Buzz Peterson rested against a tree; a big old tree.

The Tennessee basketball Coach listened as Frank Lofton spoke, a father in the front yard of his home in Maysville, Kentucky, having a celebratory chat with the Coach he was entrusting with his son.

“You know what, Coach: You got one of the best,” Lofton told Peterson. “You got the best player. He is a really good player.”

That player was Chris Lofton, who committed to Tennessee that night to cap a frenetic final stretch after an otherwise confusingly quiet recruitment. That union would lead to one of the best Careers in SEC basketball history and a Vols Legend who will reach rare status Saturday when Tennessee retires Lofton’s No. 5 before facing Kentucky (noon, ESPN).

How Rodney Woods pointed Tennessee toward Lofton

Rodney Woods couldn’t believe it.

The highly regarded Kentucky high school basketball Coach and former Vols guard had called Mason County Coach Kelly Wells, Lofton’s high school coach. Woods wanted to know how Lofton’s recruitment was wrapping up in March 2004 after seeing Lofton light up his Wayne County team in the Sweet 16 of the Kentucky state tournament.

