How Tanner McCalister, impacts Ohio State football secondary

Tanner McCalister got a lot of questions at the beginning of this year.

After the safety transferred to Ohio State in January, his teammates were curious about Jim Knowles, their new defensive coordinator. McCalister had experience with him. They spent the past four seasons together at Oklahoma State.

“Anything they asked, I answered,” they said.

They continued to pepper him with questions in spring practice. As the defense was installed, players asked if they could stay after practices to review film with them.

McCalister recalled one instance when he received a text message at almost midnight about a play call out of a specific formation.

His teammates’ desire to absorb the new system left McCalister with a feeling of appreciation. It reflected their determination after falling short of reaching the College Football Playoff the previous season.

“Everybody wants to be the best,” he said, “and they want to learn, which is great.”

The role of McCalister for Ohio State’s rebuilding defense has been significant. His presence helped reduce the learning curve for the Buckeyes, who have allowed only one touchdown through their first two games.

“It’s like a Coach on the field,” Coach Ryan Day said. “That certainly shortened the time of learning the scheme.”

Ohio State Coach Ryan Day says Tanner McCalister has been a great addition to the team.

McCalister’s mother, Alice, noticed an unselfishness from him in high school. Her son tutored elementary school children, spoke to youth football teams and volunteered at their church without the typical resistance of a teenager.

“He was just a guy, that if you asked him to do something, it wasn’t like, ‘Man, I really don’t want to do it,'” she said. “He was very happy to do it.”

McCalister’s ambitions at Ohio State, though, extend beyond being a source of playbook knowledge.

They sought to join a national championship contender, giving the Buckeyes a steady presence as their primary slot defender after they featured a revolving cast of nickel corners and safeties in previous seasons. He also brought versatile coverage skills to cover multiple types of receivers. With an additional season of eligibility, he also hopes to move up NFL teams’ draft boards next spring.

“That’s why he came here,” Knowles said. “He wanted to improve his game.”

The goals are high.

“It’s cool my teammates trust me to be that quote-unquote ‘coach on the field,’ and the coaches trust me,” McCalister said, “but at the same time, I’m here to make some plays. I’m here to improve my draft stock. And then obviously do all I can to help us get to where we want to be as a team, and that’s to win a national championship.”

