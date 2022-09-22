How Steve Kerr intends to Coach Warriors coming off NBA Championship

The Warriors are in a different position heading into the 2022-23 NBA season.

Before the 2021-22 season, Golden State was coming off two campaigns in which they failed to reach the Playoffs and consisted of a mix of veteran and young players.

Warriors Coach Steve Kerr has a team that reintroduced itself into the NBA title picture. Kerr joined The Ringer’s “Real Ones” podcast, where he discussed how he plans to Coach the team now that they have Championship expectations heading into the season.

“So this year is really an extension of [2021-22 NBA season],” Kerr said. “We still need to develop those young guys. Because our older guys they’re on the back nine now of their careers but the knowledge of ‘Hey, we just want a championship. We know how to do this.’

“I think it gives us a little more confidence in the plan going forward, that as long as we’re healthy and functioning well going into the postseason, we can do this again. So I don’t know if a lot of.”

Now heading into the 2022-23 season, Kerr clearly sees that the Veterans on the team, such as Draymond Green and Steph Curry, are still hungry to win titles in the latter stages of their careers.

Meanwhile, young players like Jordan Poole showed that they are more than capable of stepping up in big-time situations and can improve their game to become all-around players. As a result, Kerr is taking a different approach.

However, at this point last year, that wasn’t the case, which is why Kerr had a different approach heading into last season, considering they had to balance the development of young players while challenging for a playoff spot with some of the Veterans still on the team.

“Last year, we had this plan to develop our young guys [James] Wiseman, [Jonathan] fireplace, [Moses] Moody, Jordan Poole, and we thought we could get back into contention for a title, but we didn’t really know,” Kerr added.

“We knew Klay was going to come back, so we felt like we could do both. And as it turned out, obviously, we ended up winning the title.”

Regardless of Kerr’s approach this upcoming season, the Warriors are back in the title picture, and the young players are more than capable of taking over a game, allowing Curry and company to keep their energy for the playoffs.

