How South Dakotans performed in the NFL during Week 13

How South Dakotans performed in the NFL during Week 13

It was an uneventful week for the NFL’s South Dakota alumni.

Several players remain out with injuries while others have been returned to practice squads after being called on as reinforcements throughout the season.

The Eagles improved to 11-1 on the year even with Dallas Goedert still out – when he returns he’ll be giving an added shot in the arm to a team that looks like it might be Super Bowl bound. And their main competition for the NFC’s top seed – the Vikings – also won again Sunday to improve to 10-2, with former Augustana Viking CJ Ham throwing a handful of key blocks in their win over the Jets.

Here’s how the NFL’s South Dakota alums did in Week 13.

Jack Cochrane, LB, Kansas City Chiefs (USD)

Played 12 special teams snaps in the Chiefs’ loss to the Bengals.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button