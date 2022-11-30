How South Dakotans performed during Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season

It was a reunion week of sorts for South Dakotans in the NFL.

Dennis Gardeck and Trey Pipkins, who were teammates at USF, went head to head when the Cardinals met the Chargers, and the two exchanged jerseys for a photo op after the game. Pipkins was a 3rd round pick who’s having his best pro season as the Chargers’ starting right tackle, while Gardeck continues to be a fan favorite for Arizona, where the former undrafted rookie free agent continues to be a Menace on special teams and as a situational pass rusher.

Meanwhile in Kansas City, two of the best linebackers in recent FCS history were on the field together, as Christian Rozeboom and the Rams faced Jack Cochrane and the Chiefs. Rozeboom and Cochrane were the alphas on their defenses in college but now both find themselves attempting to carve out careers for themselves on special teams.

Here’s how the NFL’s South Dakota alums did in Week 12.

Jack Cochrane, LB, Kansas City Chiefs (USD)

Played 16 special teams snaps and had one tackle in the Chiefs’ win over the Rams.

