How South Dakotans fared in the National Football League this week

It’s early, but the Philadelphia Eagles look like one of the NFL’s best teams.

They’re 3-0, having outscored their opponents 86-50, gained over 400 yards of offense in all three games, while quarterback Jalen Hurts looks like an early MVP candidate.

Hurts’ emergence has been at least a little surprising, as he looked fairly unimpressive as a rookie and was only slightly better last year as the Eagles missed the playoffs. But Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert has been in Hurts’ corner since the former Alabama and Oklahoma star arrived as a second-round draft pick. They developed a rapport when both had yet to move into the starting lineup full time, and that rapport has continued as they both have developed into stars.

Goedert caught his first touchdown pass of the season in Sunday’s win over Washington, and while he’s currently the team’s third-leading receiver, the emergence of wide receivers AJ Brown and Davonte Smith could eventually lead to more opportunities for the former Jackrabbit.

