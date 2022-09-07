How South Carolina Women’s basketball Coach Dawn Staley got equal pay

COLUMBIA — South Carolina Women’s basketball Coach Dawn Staley was tired of making less money than her male counterpart despite better results on the court.

The 2021 National Coach of the Year signed a historic $22.4 million contract last season that made her the highest paid Women’s basketball Coach in the SEC, but she had to fight for the deal she believed she deserved.

“I said I’m going to risk it all. I’m going to ask for equal pay,” Staley said on the Jemele Hill is Unbothered podcast. “Our success was not the same. (The men’s basketball coach) went to the Final Four once. I was like, there is something seriously wrong here.”

Staley was inspired to push for pay equity after disparities between the men’s and women’s NCAA basketball tournaments came to light through social media in 2021.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button