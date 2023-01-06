How South Carolina Women’s basketball 35 game home win streak Ranks

South Carolina Women’s basketball is on a hot streak at home and all-time.

The Gamecocks’ 94-42 win over Auburn on Thursday continued their undefeated streak this season, and marked their 35th consecutive win at Colonial Life Arena. With only 14 games remaining in the regular season, South Carolina will need to keep dominating to earn a top-10 all-time winning streak in NCAA Women’s basketball.

The all-time winning streak record for Collegiate Women’s basketball is UConn’s 111 wins from the 2014-17 seasons. South Carolina has 21 consecutive wins dating back to last season, including the NCAA championship. The Gamecocks’ winning streak started following their final regular season game, where they lost to Kentucky, 64-62.

