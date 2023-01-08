How some potential coaching hires fared on Saturday

Texas basketball is still in search of a long-term plan at head coach. Not much changed on that front on Saturday.

Rodney Terry improved to 6-1 as the acting head coach in a defensive battle against Oklahoma State. While it hasn’t always been pretty, Terry has done a good job in relief of Chris Beard.

Other head coaching options are on the table as well. Our colleague CJ Mumme outlined potential coaching targets for Texas to consider in the next few months.

While no decision will be made for a while its reasonable to keep an eye on the college basketball coaching landscape moving forward. Given the Longhorns’ openness to outspending the top college basketball programs, it is fair to assume Texas might go after a big fish.

Here’s a look at how coaches fared on Saturday.